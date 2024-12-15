Music icon K1 De Ultimate is one of the most sought after Fuji artists in Nigeria that many Afrobeat artists draw inspirations from

In the last couple of years, the veteran has been featured by a few young artists in Nigeria, who recognised his great collaborative trait

In this article, Legit.ng presents some Nigerian young artists, who have sampled or featured K1 De Ultimate in their songs

All over the world, artists collaborate with each other to produce songs which turn out to be major hit in the course of the year. Many also draw inspiration for their music by sampling a line or two from others and infusing it in their songs.

In this article, Legit.ng presents young artists, who have featured or sampled Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate in their songs.

Wizkid, Davido appare in K1 De Ultimate

Source: Instagram

1. Wizkid features K1 in album intro

Superstar, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid is one of the Nigerian singers, who featured Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 De Ultimte in his latest album, Morayo.

The most anticipated album was released in November 2024 after his fans had waited endlessly to have a feel of the singer's new genre of music.

K1 De Ultimate's interpolation was used in the intro of one of the songs 'Troubled Mind' in Wizkid's latest album, Morayo. The music icon's line was highly applauded by fans after the album broke a few records both locally and internationally.

Many recalled that the words used by K1 De Ultimate were the same words the veteran sang at Wizkid's late mum's burial, where he hailed him as the biggest entertainer in Nigeria.

2. Davido samples K1 De Ultimate song

In 2017 Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido released a single 'Like Dat'. His colleague, Teni Apata claimed that the song was written by her.

K1 De Ultimate's song 'Agogo Ko Ma Ro' was used as an interjection in the intro of Like Dat. Davido also voiced K1's song as he started singing. The Timeless crooner has continued to pay homage to the veteran artist years after drawing inspiration from him. And K1 has also shown that he was indeed a shoulder to lean on. He had to intervene in Davido's feud with his colleague, Dammy Krane.

3. K1 on Amin remix by Dammy Krane

Controversial music star, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, also known as Dammy Krane decided to revisit his 2014 hit song 'Amin'. The singer did a remix of the song in 2024. He decided to infuse Fuji music in the remix and K1 De Ultimate was his choice artist. The song turned out to be another hit, just as it did when it was originally released.

In the remix, K1 sang Dammy Krane's praises and showered prayer on the young artist.

4. Olamide sampled K1's Omo Anifowose

Street pop singer Olamide Adedeji, better known as Olamide, sampled K1 De Ultimate's song 'Omo Anifowose' and also used the name as the title of his song. The music maestro's voice loomed large as the intro of Olamide's song. The veteran artist praised Olamide for looking up to him as an inspiration and didn't mind that he no formal permission was taken before Olamide sampled his song.

5. K1 De Ultimate features Teni

Legendary singer K1 De Ultimate also had a collaboration with his junior female colleague, Teni Apata. The female artist was featured in K1's 'Omo Naija' in 2020. It took a while before Teni's voice could be heard in the song, however, a lot of fans fell in love with the song, most especially because of Teni's soothing voice.

6, Sarz samples K1's Won Tun-Nna

Music producer and singer Osabuohien Osaretin, better known as Sarz featured his colleague, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake in his single 'C'mon Look'. He also sampled veteran singer K1 De Ultimate in the song. K1's song 'Won Tun-Nna’ which was released in 2013 served as an inspiration for Sarz.

In the opening verse, K1's voice was heard as he sang 'Ma Wo Mi' from his hit song. Fans appreciated Sarz's effort and respect accorded the veteran singer.

Terry Apala speaks about featuring Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the fast-rising act Terry Apala had not stopped appreciating his senior colleague Wizkid for appearing on the remix of his song “Apala Disco”.

The music star granted an interview where he spoke glowingly and about Wizkid. He highlighted how Wizkid's verse had a big impact on his career and gave him the boost which he would have used money to get.

Apala admitted that Wizkid's involvement marked a turning point in his career, which he has not recovered from.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng