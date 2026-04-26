Atiku Abubakar warns against voter disenfranchisement in Northern states under the guise of insecurity

He emphasizes that the fundamental right to vote cannot be compromised for security concerns

Atiku calls for government assurance on protecting citizens' electoral rights across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has raised an alarm over an alleged plot to disenfranchise voters in eight Northern states under the pretext of rising insecurity.

Atiku said there are reports that the Nigerian Senate is considering the suspension of political campaigns in eight Northern states.

He described the development as deeply troubling and fraught with dangerous implications for Nigeria’s democracy.

Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, made this known in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

Atiku said insecurity must never become a convenient justification for undermining constitutional rights or selectively restricting democratic participation.

“Let it be clearly stated: the right to vote and participate in the electoral process is fundamental and cannot be abridged under any guise. Any attempt—whether deliberate or disguised—to suppress political activities in parts of Northern Nigeria raises legitimate concerns about disenfranchisement.”

He recalled that credible intelligence had earlier pointed to possible plans to weaken electoral participation in key Northern states.

The 2027 ADC presidential aspirant warned that recent developments appear to be lending credence to those fears.

“This is not merely about campaigns; it is about representation, inclusion, and the integrity of our democratic process. You cannot cure insecurity by silencing the voices of the people. Democracy must not become a casualty of government failure.”

Atiku said it is the responsibility of the government to provide security for its citizens, while it remains the duty of citizens to freely exercise their civic rights without fear, intimidation, or unlawful restriction.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to reassure Nigerians that no region will be denied its constitutional rights.

“Nigeria must never descend into a situation where elections are shaped by exclusion, fear, or administrative manipulation. The consequences of such actions are far-reaching and better imagined than experienced.”

Atiku blasts Tinubu over $516m loan request

Recall that Atiku criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over $516 million external loan for the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway project.

The former vice president warned against prioritising borrowing over responsible governance and sustainable development.

The ADC chieftain urged federal lawmakers to scrutinise loan terms for the benefit of Nigerians.

Atiku makes demands ahead of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku called for urgent reform of the Electoral Act over concerns that Section 63 could undermine future election credibility.

Atiku's media aide, Phrank Shaibu, said the former Vice President warned that discretionary ballot validation posed a serious risk to electoral integrity.

He urged the National Assembly, INEC, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to close legal loopholes and strengthen safeguards ahead of the 2027 polls.

Source: Legit.ng