Popular Nigerian content creator, Egungun, has once again expanded his garage with a luxury new ride

On social media, Egungun announced that he had bought a new Mercedes Benz and he shared the photos

A number of Nigerians raised questions about the comedian’s source of wealth as they noted that this is not his first Benz in 2023

Popular Nigerian comedian, Kuye Adegoke aka Egungun, is back in the news for buying another Mercedes Benz.

On November 2, 2023, the content creator took to his official Instagram page to share a series of photos of himself posing with a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Not stopping there, Egungun took to the caption of the photos to reminisce about his rise to success while announcing that he bought the car.

Egungun congratulated himself on his big win and also thanked bloggers who promoted him and contributed to his success.

He wrote:

“Congratulations on my new AmG thank you @606autos for giving me good engine ever since. Special thanks to @mazitundeednut and @gossipmillnaija for adding there good will to hustle since day one.”

Netizens react as Egungun buys another Benz in 2023

The news of the comedian’s new whip was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. A number of them raised questions about his source of wealth while others noted that this Benz was not his first one this year.

obinwanne01:

“Na every 4 market days this one dey buy cars.”

arems.dev:

“This is probably an ad. Because this man here have post new wheel alert like 5 times this year.”

lumen__chidera:

“This guy Ñà thief shey Ñà that’s crazy you use buy all this cars ??”

b.o.d__republic:

“Poor man pikin go say na money ritual, congratulations man.”

eazi_nard:

“Nah everyday you dae buy car boss?”

greatiby:

“The only celebrity when de buy car every month.”

king_harry120:

“Which work this one Dey do?”

collins_of_asia_':

“Nah Interview you dey do buy this one ? WOW that’s crazy Congratulations my bro.”

_cute_toyo:

“But wait how many cars you get congratulations.”

Egungun splashes millions on Benz

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Egungun bought a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Egugun took to his official Instagram page on July 29, 2023, to announce the good news with his fans and followers.

The comedian posted photos of himself posing with his new ML 350 Mercedes Benz SUV.

