“One of the Most Expensive in the World”: Cubana Chiefpriest Splurges Millions on New Rolls Royce Cullinan
- Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked reactions on social media with the latest addition to his garage
- The celebrity barman, as he is called, just bought himself a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth millions of naira
- Videos of Chiefpriest's friends celebrating and congratulating him have gone viral
Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has pulled a rich man move with the latest addition to his garage.
The celebrity barman who is Davido's bestie is now the proud owner of a new Rolls Royce Cullinan.
The businessman shared videos of his people congratulating and celebrating his newest acquisition on his Instagram story channel.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's car
makeup_dept_:
I will never be poor.....use me as your awwn button
