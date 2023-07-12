Popular socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has sparked reactions on social media with the latest addition to his garage

The celebrity barman, as he is called, just bought himself a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth millions of naira

Videos of Chiefpriest's friends celebrating and congratulating him have gone viral

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Cubana Chiefpriest has pulled a rich man move with the latest addition to his garage.

The celebrity barman who is Davido's bestie is now the proud owner of a new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefprist's new car Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The businessman shared videos of his people congratulating and celebrating his newest acquisition on his Instagram story channel.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest's car

makeup_dept_:

I will never be poor.....use me as your awwn button

Source: Legit.ng