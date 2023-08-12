Popular Nollywood actor and nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee has made his dad, aka Igwe, a very happy man

A video on Yhemo Lee' page showed the moment he unveiled a new car, his gift to his father

The actor's dad is a 'street guy'; he jumped around and jubilated like a young man

Fans and colleagues of Yhemo Lee have commended him and also noted where he got his vibes from

Nightlife promoter Yhemo Lee's dad Igwe is the latest car owner in Lagos after receiving a new car from his son.

In a video that has gone viral, Yhemo Lee's dad could not contain his happiness as a young man unveiled his new car.

The man jumped, danced, and showered prayers on his son at the same time as he moved around to inspect the car.

He also dropped Portable's 'Oti zeh' slang as he finally got a feel of his new ride.

Yhemo Lee captioned the post with:

"Igwe don get evidence oh "

Netizens react to Yhemo Lee's video

The clip got many people laughing as Yhemo Lee's dad displayed like a little boy. Netizens also commended the nightlife promoter.

Read some comments gathered below:

farouk_muhammed__:

"Now we know where Yhemo lee get him crase and vibes from …congratulations baba."

kie_kie__:

"My goodness Awwwww. God bless Him with long life "

themaryamgiwa:

"Love this so much."

kingpexxie:

"Welldone and Congratulations!!"

poco_lee:

"Igwe go pack all the babes for mainland "

hypebeastoflagos:

"I cover you sir with the blood of ur wife and Jesus. Lekki girls won’t ask you for lift congratulations sir and thanks boss Yhemolee for putting joy and smiles on ur parents face."

folem.believe:

" them go hear am for street tonight Alaye don collect 4 legs make everybody hold their wife o. Because for you to buy motor this economy u just chop IRS "

nikkie_shugar:

"Amin ohhh cus ko easy congratulations sir , I know one day m gonna gift my parents dis kind gift too "

gbogas:

"Baba dey ginger lion no the born goat Congrats and more wins to you Idan nla @yhemo_lee."

What did Yhemo Lee gift his mum?

Popular Nigerian actor, Yhemo Lee, took to social media to celebrate his mother on her birthday.

On his official Instagram account on January 9, 2023, the movie star shared a series of videos of how his mother’s big day was spent and how he surprised her.

Yhemo Lee fulfilled the lifelong dream of many by making his mother a landlady, and he presented her new house to her as she clocked a new age.

