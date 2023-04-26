Wizkid has finally joined the long list of Nigerian celebrities filling their garages will luxury cars

In a post sighted online, the singer proudly showed off a new Rolls Royce Cullinan just arriving at his house

According to reports, the new purchase is the third Rolls Royce Wizkid would be splurging millions on

Wizkid has stirred reactions on social media with the latest addition to the luxury cars in his garage.

The singer, via Snapchat, showed off the new Rolls Royce Cullinan he just took delivery of.

Wizkid buys third Rolls Royce Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

The new car makes it the singer's third Rolls Royce purchase, and surprisingly, Wizkid, known for moving on silence, chose to flaunt what he spent millions on.

He also captioned the post showing that it's his third acquisition.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

mustyandres:

"1 in Nigeria, 1 in Ghana, 1 in London "

mahkahvellie:

"Pressure wey una dey give baba no be here oo eno dey post this tins before na."

thisis_24kbaby:

"One for Lagos, Accra and London "

_iamhaywhy:

"The money too long"

barbie_bold:

"He nor dey do show off Buh he dey show"

dhe_mhi_lhade:

"The money longgggggggg"

big_eazi1:

"Davido buy 1 Wiz buy 3 when Wiz say my money and your money no b mate he was not capping biggest bird "

mekusspenzy2023:

"Maturity don show off "

dedan__kimathi:

" Wizmid Rolls na only for online we nor da see am if e sure for am make he post the 3 "

iam_damchrist:

"Still counting cos baba no de play anymore "

donna_mary77707:

"1 in Ghana # 2nd in Nigeria 3rd UK."

__brainbox147:

"As baba start, e let dem know say them they play since."

Singer Spyro buys 2 luxury houses in Lagos

Popular Nigerian singer Spyro raised the bar for business partnerships. Sharing a video and several photos, the singer joyfully announced that he bought a luxury house.

Not only did Spyro get one for himself, he also generously bought the unit opposite his home for his business partner.

The singer also showed off the moment he signed to become the sole owner of his home as well as the dummy key to the house.

Source: Legit.ng