Brighton Butler's divorce and what really happened with Duncan

Brighton Butler's divorce from Duncan was finalised in May 2025, ending a high-profile marriage that left many fans stunned. While the couple initially kept details private, court documents and social media updates have cited differences in parenting, religion, and education preferences for their kids as some of the reasons for the split.

Brighton Butler posing in white (L), and with her ex-husband on their wedding day (R). Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram, @verveaustin.com (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Brighton Butler's divorce from Duncan Butler III was officially completed in May 2025.

The couple tied the knot on 25 January 2020 , in Austin, Texas, United States.

, in Austin, Texas, United States. Brighton and Duncan share a son named Blake and a daughter named Four.

Profile summary

Full name Brighton Keller Butler Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1989 Age 35 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Dee Keller Father Steve Keller Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Duncan Butler III Children 2 University The University of Texas Profession Fashion blogger, social media influencer Net worth $5 million Instagram @brightonbutler

The truth about Brighton Butler's divorce from Duncan Butler III

Brighton Butler filed for divorce from her husband, Duncan, on 2 May 2023, in Dallas‌ County. For nearly two years, the couple remained relatively quiet about the specific reasons for their separation.

Brighton Butler posing in a floral dress outdoor on 21 March 2024. Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

However, court proceedings eventually highlighted discord or conflict of personalities as a primary factor. Court documents also revealed differences in parenting styles, religious beliefs, and educational preferences for their two children.

Inside Brighton Butler's marriage to Duncan Butler III

Brighton Butler, pictured in Aspen, Colorado on 24 July 2025. Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Brighton Butler and Duncan were married for nearly three years. The ex-couple got engaged on 11 August 2019, surrounded by close family and friends. The social media personality posted a photo with the caption:

Brighton Butler sure does have a nice ring to it, so fun to celebrate with all my people! Just missing a few!! And Duncan planned the BEST WEEKEND - love him so much!

The couple tied the knot on 25 January 2020. Brighton Butler's wedding took place at the Omni Barton Creek Resort in Austin, Texas. The two welcomed two children: a son named Blake, born in 2018, and a daughter named Four, born in 2021.

Brighton Butler's divorce trial: The 827-day legal journey

Brighton Butler posing during winter at Highmark Stadium on 7 December 2025 (L), and with her kids in Dallas, Texas on 4 December 2025 (R). Photo: @brightonbutler on Instagram (modified by author)

Bri‌ghto​n Butler's divorce t‍rial co​ncl‌uded in May 2025 after a lengthy legal battle. The social media personality shared the emotional toll on Instagram, noting that the process took 827 days to resolve. She captioned the reel:

This and the divorce being finalised. Only took 827 days, one nervous system, and just a few tears.

The case involved a two-day bench trial in the Dallas County Civil District Courts, presided over by Judges Adkins, Ladeitra, and Beauc​hamp‍ Scot‍t. It covered complex issues, including custody, financial support, and detailed parenting plans.

Despite the legal warfare, Brighton has focused on maintaining a stable environment for her son, Four, and daughter, Blake.

FAQs

Who is Brighton Butler? She is an American social media influencer, fashion blogger, and content creator. Who is Duncan Butler? Duncan is Brighton Butler's ex-husband. He is a lawyer and entrepreneur. What does Duncan Butler do for a living? According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the founder and president of The Butler Group Atlanta. Why did Brighton Butler divorce? According to court documents, Brighton and Duncan divorced due to parenting, religious, and children's education preference differences. Did Brighton Butler file for divorce? The fashion blogger filed for divorce on 2 May 2023. What's Brighton Butler's divorce update? Their divorce was finalised in May 2025. Does Brighton Butler have children? The digital content creator has two children with his ex-husband: Blake and Four. What does Brighton Butler do for a living? Brighton Butler is a prominent social media personality, fashion blogger, and content creator who launched BrightonTheDay.com in 2011.

Brighton Butler's divorce from Duncan marked a significant chapter in her life, illustrating the complexities behind the glamorous facade of influencer culture. While she navigates her single life, her commitment to her career and children remains steadfast.

