A young lady took to social media to react after seeing the 2026 UTME result of her sister days after the JAMB exam

The elder sister mentioned in the comments page of the viral post that her sister wants to study Nursing

She also shared a video that showed her crying and mentioned what she scored in the JAMB examination

An elder sister took to social media to speak after she saw the 2026 UTME result of her younger sibling, who wants to study nursing at the university, days after her JAMB exam.

The lady could be seen at the beginning of the TikTok video, which carries a caption that explained what her kid sister did after checking her JAMB result.

Elder sister shares emotional moment as sibling cries over low JAMB score. Photo Source: Tiktok/prettyosas71

Source: TikTok

JAMB: Lady reacts to sister's UTME result

The video she shared showed the kid sister crying because of the score she got on the exam.

In the comments section of the TikTok post, a user asked the elder sister for the JAMB score of her sibling, and she responded:

"Below 200 and she wan go for nursing 😂."

She laughed over the score as she added an emoji to her reply.

Elder sister trends online after sharing sibling’s UTME result reaction video. Photo Source: Tiktok/prettyosas71

Source: TikTok

Also in the description of the TikTok video, the elder sister @prettyosas71 wrote:

"The results shock her 💔😂 na once tears drop for her eyes."

The reaction of her sibling to the UTME score attracted the attention of a few people, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as lady checks 2026 UTME result

BEST GIRL noted:

"Omo.my hand shake yesterday as i wan chech my own."

Gløw Rëê said:

"I see my Own Water fess drop for my eye. Ko easy. anyways We move."

Iֆʊռǟռʏǟ said:

"Omo if you know you rewrite jamb and still got this same as last year like this comment I think there was a technical glitch in the second batch ohh."

Vicky Bliss wrote:

"Me self nah once cold freeze me for ten minutes."

Watife's diary said:

"I saw my own I said gbam we go again next year."

Angel wrote:

"Guys am so scared to check."

precious queen added:

"i see my own i first laugh, recheck it again de same thing,my mood nah changed."

Austine shared

"Don't worry the lord is your strength."

Phina added:

"Na so my brother laugh me..jamb almost took my life."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 37-year-old man who retook the JAMB examination after 15 years has shared his 2026 UTME result on social media.

The man said he first wrote the exam many years ago and has now decided to go back to school to study for a second degree. He explained that he is already a graduate of Mass Communication, but now wants to study English Language.

He shared that he scored higher in the 2026 UTME than he did in his first attempt years ago, and he posted a screenshot of his result online.

JAMB: Lady’s 2026 UTME result sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady who scored 98 in Mathematics and 92 in Physics in her JAMB exam has gone viral on social media after sharing her 2026 UTME result.

The science student, @symply_hanny, posted her result online shortly after checking it. She was very happy and called herself an academic weapon because of her good scores. Her results showed that she did very well in her subjects, including Mathematics and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng