Grammy Nominations 2024 Full List: Davido, Ayra Starr Celebrate Their Achievements
- Davido couldn't contain his joy as he finally made it to the Grammy Award nominee list for the first time
- The DMW label boss was nominated in three different categories as he took to his social media timeline to celebrate
- Mavin star Ayra Starr also made it to the nominee list as netizens take to social media to share their take
It is a moment of celebration for music star David Adeleke Davido as he finally bagged three nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
An excited Davido took to his social media timeline on Friday, November 10, to share the good news with his fans and well-wishers.
This comes as the Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced the nominees in different categories today.
Davido bagged three nominations that including “Feel" in Best Global Music Performance, ‘Unavailable” a song from Timeless album in Best African Performance, and “Timeless”, his fourth studio album in the Best Global Album category.
Trevor Noah Grilled for Hosting The Rock on His 1st ‘What Now’ Podcast: “Speak Out Against Genocide’
Sharing the good news, Davido wrote:
“DELAY IS NOT DENIAL thank you @recordingacademy.’
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
See his tweet below:
Mavin star Ayra Starr also made it to the list, as she wrote on X:
"Grammy nominated Starr !!! It’s only you Jesus , only you."
See her tweet below:
Olamide and Asake also made it to the list.
See full list below:
Album Of The Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song Of The Year
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost In The Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUBA Awards 2023: Angélique Kidjo, Ama K Abebrese, and others grace 14th edition in UK, photos emerge
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
“Loading,” James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One In A Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest For Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,”Disturbed
“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” The Rolling Stones
“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness,” Queens Of The Stone Age
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, boygenius
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Snooze,” SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
“Players,” Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL, Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
UTOPIA, Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
“Na me start am”: Singer Danny Young claims he paved way for Asake, Seyi Vibez, sparks online debate
For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When The Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Best Jazz Performance
“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not For Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source, Kenny Barron
Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change, Billy Childs
Dream Box, Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude, Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming, House Of Waters
Jazz Hands, Bob James
The Layers, Julian Lage
All One, Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys Of Alabama,
“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page,” The War and Treaty
“California Sober,” Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
LaVette!, Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
I Only See The Moon, The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made In New Orleans, New Breed Brass BandToo Much To Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live At The Maple Leaf, The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Is Good,”Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra
Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
“Lord Do It For Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez
“God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
“All Things,” Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe,” Blessing Offor
“ Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live],” Cody Carnes
“Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle
“Love Me Like I Am,” for KING & COUNTRY feat. Jordin Sparks
“Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
I Love You, Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music
My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live In Orlando, Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Tribe, Blessing Offor
Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
I Believe, Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute To The King, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes Of The South, Blind Boys Of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me At The Cross, Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light, Gaither Vocal Band
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Don Juan, Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G
DATA, Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MARTÍNEZ, Cabra
Leche De Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223, Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy A Ti Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA, Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives
Best Global Music Performance
Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone, Burna Boy
FEEL, Davido
Milagro Y Disastre, Silvana Estrada
Abundance In Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías, Susana Baca
History, Bokanté
I Told Them…, Burna Boy
Timeless, Davido
This Moment, Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Born For Greatness, Buju Banton
Simma, Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
No Destroyer, Burning Spear
Colors Of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments Of Beauty, Omar Akram
Some Kind Of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls, Carla Patullo feat. Tonality And The Scorchio Quartet
Best Children’s Music Album
Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly
Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope For Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!
Taste The Sky, Uncle Jumbo
We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I’m An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections On A Life Of Awe And Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way Of Being, Rick Rubin
It’s Ok To Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
AURORA, Daisy Jones & The Six
Barbie The Album, Various Artists,
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner
God Of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping,” The Beatles
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream
How I’m Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama
Best Recording Package
The Art Of Forgetting, Caroline Rose
Cadenza 21’, Hsing-Hui Cheng
Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall
Gravity Falls, Iam8bit
Migration, Yu Wei
Stumpwork Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel, Neutral Milk Hotel
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden
Gieo, Duy Dao, art director
Inside: Deluxe Box Set, Bo Burnham
Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed
Best Album Notes
Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy, John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn, Howdy Glenn
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions, Vik Sohonie, Iftin Band
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists
Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists
Best Historical Album
Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan
The Moaninest Moan Of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922, Various Artists
Playing For The Man At The Door: Field Recordings From The Collection Of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists
Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, Caroline Polachek
History, Bokanté
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
Multitudes, Feist
The Record, boygenius
Best Engineered Album, Classical
The Blue Hour, Shara Nova & A Far Cry
Contemporary American Composers, Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Fandango Alex, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Producer Of The Year, Classical
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Remixed Recording
“Alien Love Call,” Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange
“New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
“Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Lane 8
“Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Depeche Mode
“Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Mariah Carey
Best Immersive Audio Album
Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ulyate
Blue Clear Sky, George Strait
The Diary Of Alicia Keys, Alicia Keys
God Of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack), Bear McCreary
Silence Between Songs, Madison Beer
Best Instrumental Composition
Category 84
“Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjam feat. Angela Davis
“Can You Hear The Music,” Ludwig Göransson
“Cutey And The Dragon,” Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
“Helena’s Theme,” John Williams
“Motion,” Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Angels We Have Heard On High,” Just 6
“Can You Hear The Music,” Ludwig Göransson
“Folsom Prison Blues,” The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel
“I Remember Mingus,” Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera
“Paint It Black,” Wednesday Addams
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“April In Paris,” Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
“Com Que Voz (Live),” Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest
“Fenestra,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
“In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning,” säje feat.Jacob Collier
“Lush Life,” Samara Joy
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adès: Dante” Los Angeles Philharmonic
“Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra,” Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra
“Price: Symphony No. 4,” The Philadelphia Orchestra
“Scriabin: Symphony No. 2,” Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
“Stravinsky: The Rite Of Spring,” San Francisco Symphony
Best Opera Recording
“Blanchard: Champion,” The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
“Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus
“ Little: Black Lodge,” Isaura String Quartet
Best Choral Performance
“Carols After A Plague,” The Crossing
“The House Of Belonging,” Miró Quartet; Conspirare
“Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” San Francisco Symphony Chorus
“Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” The Clarion Choir
“Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Category 90
“American Stories,” Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
“Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
“Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion
“Rough Magic,” Roomful Of Teeth
“Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light,” Robert Black
“Akiho: Cylinders,”Andy Akiho
“The American Project,” LouisvilleOrchestra
“Difficult Grace,”Seth Parker Woods
“Of Love,” Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Because, Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
40@40 Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
Walking In The Dark, Philharmonia Orchestra
Best Classical Compendium
Fandango Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?, Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Passion For Bach And Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Sardinia Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
Sculptures, Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers
Zodiac Suite Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Adès: Dante,” Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic
“Akiho: In That Space, At That Time,” Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony
“Brittelle: Psychedelics,” Roomful Of Teeth
“Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic
“Montgomery: Rounds,” Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth
Davido's outfit to Port Harcourt show causes stir
Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked reactions with photos he shared on his page days after launching his limited edition cognac, Martell, in Port Harcourt.
The outfit was a shimmering reflection of the Martell cognac.
The detailing of the outfit has left many gushing at Davido's dashing look for the Martell Limited Edition launch.
Source: Legit.ng