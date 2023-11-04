Popular Nigerian singer, Danny Young, has credited himself for influencing the style of other musicians such as Asake and Seyi Vibez

In a video making the rounds online, Danny Young explained how he was the one who started the style of music Asake and Seyi Vibez now make

The music star’s statement sparked a heated debate on social media with many netizens sharing their thoughts

Popular Nigerian singer, Ajibola Danladi aka Danny Young, is now making headlines over his claims about Asake and Seyi Vibez’s style of music.

In a video that was posted by @instablog9ja on Instagram and spotted by Legit.ng, the music star was heard explaining how he influenced the music of the two trending artistes.

Fans react as Danny Young claims he paved way for Asake, Seyi Vibez. Photos: @dannyyoungofficial, @asakemusic, @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

According to Danny Young, he is very happy with what Asake and Seyi Vibez are doing with their craft because it has now gone international. Not stopping there, he was quick to add that he did it first.

The Oju Ti Won singer added that the style and tune of Asake and Seyi Vibez's music is influenced by him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words:

“But you know say na me start that music, the style, the lamba, the streets, tune. Anytime wey you dey hear those lamba, make you know say na me, no cap.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Danny Young claims he influenced Asake, Seyi Vibez’s music

Danny Young’s claim about being the inspiration behind Seyi Vibez and Asake’s music was met with a series of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

yourgurlkeeky:

“Who be Danny young?”

tenovertenautos:

“Dis one na Blackface wey fit afford gold chain.. .”

Frankie_kingz:

“Learn to appreciate those before you. Danny Young is OG.”

Tunde_naijaveteran:

“With KleverJay featuring song ? no be only pave.”

joooooudie:

“Danny Young yes you did well in your prime but please don't go " blackface" on us abeg.”

man_from_d_westside:

“Some of you here don't even know the movement of this naija pop na internet artist of nowadays Una Sabi if you Said who is Danny Young definitely you just start to dey listen to 9ja music not even wizkid, olamide era then if U don't know Danny Young make I ask when you start listening to naija pop music.”

I.am.dandalaw:

“Dem blow and you nor blow.”

L__o___n_g:

“All of una just Dey pave way, una no get family wey need way.”

Kanmi_brown:

“Danny young na OG ,he done tey ✌.”

Cashbenkid:

“This guy go just they do like say him really sabi. Na this thing they bring d¡srespect to people.”

Asake speaks on his struggles with fame

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asake opened up about his life before fame and how he’s being treated currently.

Asake, who made it to the limelight some months ago after dropping his hit song “Omo Ope” featuring YBNL label boss Olamide, has amassed many fans and lovers.

However, Asake, in an interview, revealed his newfound fame has made it difficult for him to spot the difference between those who show him fake love and those who really love him.

Source: Legit.ng