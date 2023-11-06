Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, recently stepped out with his Moroccan wife, Laila

Lovely photos were posted online showing Ned and Laila holding hands as they visited the King of Morocco

The photos caused a lot of buzz on social media with many netizens comparing Laila to Regina

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, is back in the news over his recent outing with his Moroccan wife, Laila.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Laila shared photos of herself with their billionaire husband in Morocco.

Fans react to cute photos of Ned Nwoko and Moroccan wife Laila holding hands. Photos: @mnslailacharani

In the photos, Laila was all smiles as Ned held on to her hand tightly and affectionately while meeting with foreign guests.

See the photos below:

In a subsequent post, Laila also shared a photo of herself with Ned meeting with the King of Morocco. In the snap, the politician was seen shaking hands with the monarch with his wife by his side.

Taking to her caption, she explained that they had attended the 48th anniversary of The Green March. She wrote:

“The 48th Anniversary of the Green March #الله The King Country.”

See the photo below:

Regina Daniels’ fans react to photos of Ned Nwoko with Laila

Shortly after Laila’s posts went up, a number of netizens bombarded her comment section to react. Many of them compared her to her co-wife, Regina Daniels while others claimed Ned was using his wife for different occasions and reasons.

Read some of their comments below:

th.equeen212:

“Laila my dear, u are d first wife. Don't worry. U and ur children are still d best.”

neikystephenson:

“The one and only true wifie.”

annointed_hands_creations:

“I love your simplicity and humility its written all over you.”

knasheya:

“Good. We want to see more of such. You occupying your space.”

Dobi9024:

“Laiiiiiiiiiiiiila, you are truly a billionaires wife. You look a billion dollars and you bring out the best in Ned.”

jolivians_concepts:

“Oya oooo, online in laws that want to see them holding hands, una no fet wetin to talk again bah? . Beautiful picture❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

dobi9024:

“Now this is a natural photo. A woman that loves her husband the way he is. Not some overly photoshopped photo. This is genuine happiness.”

zujoanitah:

“That guy is very smart different occasions ,different women.he no the young wife don't speak ️ Arabia let me take Leila ,is using all of them , girls take as much as possible business man.”

Blessing.siakpere:

“Laila is international and Regina is on local level.”

zuchu6245:

“Laila you are a strong woman and smart.”

