A recent outfit rocked to an event by ace Nigerian singer Davido has set tongues wagging online

The detailing and stones woven into the outfit left many gushing with relativity with the Davido Martel cognac

Photos of the singer's hand-made three-piece suit were nothing short of class, luxury, sophistication and finesse

Ace Afrobeat star Davido has sparked reactions online with some recent photos he shared on his page days after launching his limited edition cognac, Martell, in Port Harcourt.

The outfit was a shimmering reflection of the Martell cognac. The detailing of the outfit has left many gushing at Davido's dashing look for the Martell Limited Edition launch.

Reactions trail Davido's expensive blue hand-stitched suit. Photo credit:@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's blue outfit trends online

The Afrobeat star stirred more reactions in his post as he noted that the details of his fine clothing were nothing short of Timeless.

Read an excerpt of Davido's quote below:

"The details are TIMELESS"

See photos of the outfit below:

Reactions trail Davido's outfit to the launch of his cognac

See how netizens reacted to Davido's outfit to the launch of his Martell cognac in Port Harcourt:

@blaq_hannah:

"Man of the Year."

@logosolori:

"To much details! Free mind."

@dingdongravers:

"Outdeh bad bro."

@deindeofficial:

"This outfit is hot! Let’s get this!!!"

@babyboymuzic:

"THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!"

@theonlykslim:

"Freshest, OBO givin them hot hot."

@bolajiesq:

"001 ⚔️⚔️ . Suit is mad oooo ‼️"

@bhadboykaybillz:

"Help me tap that man wey wear blue suit I greet o bros!"

@sparklesdammy:

"Who please???"

@walterlavish:

"Baba Ibeji on a lavish something. World President."

@lilmilly001:

"Love you bra ❤️❤️ too clean too sharp ❤️❤️ I bowdown."

Davido's Martell suit costs $60k

In reaction to the singer's outfit, fans went digging into how much it costs the Afrobeat star to fix such a well-detailed piece.

According to an in-house fashion expert, Saraphina Designs, she noted the hand-stitched 3-piece outfit would cost something in the range of $60k. She said:

"The designs and detailing on the 3-piece are world-class. However, the cost of the cloth would be something in the range of $60k, and that's because of the fabrics used."

