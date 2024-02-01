An Oyinbo man who correctly predicted four of the teams that progressed to the next stage in the AFCON round of 16 match has gained attention on TikTok

He forecasted that Nigeria, Cape Verde, Angola and Equatorial Guinea would reach the Quarter final and they all did

Even though some of his predictions were wrong, many people were amazed by his accuracy and eagerly awaited his future forecasts

An Oyinbo man who astonished many viewers by accurately forecasting four of the teams that advanced to the next phase in the AFCON round of 16 match went viral on TikTok.

In his video shared by @hrvizak, he confidently predicted that Nigeria, Cape Verde, Angola and Equatorial Guinea would secure their spots in the Quarter final and they all did.

Despite the fact that some of his predictions turned out to be incorrect, many people were impressed by his remarkable skill and eagerly anticipated his upcoming forecasts.

User&418186326270 reacted:

“Morroco played with team b when they lost against south africa.”

Teoflosiv said:

“Like the jersey Ethiopian.”

Japhet:

“Dr Congo are also unbeaten.”

Biniyam:

“That Ethiopian Jersey.”

VLONESAMMY:

“Bro is predicting the most unpredictable tournament

that's raw.”

ReallySihle:

“Thank you for wearing our jersey.”

John Kitus Epl:

“Bro said again this can is for the heart of Africa.”

Onochie:

“It really is unpredictable but I knew some would happen.”

Teme K:

“Bro the term 'unpredictable' saved you. u know what I mean at the end of R16 result.”

VAWULENCE:

“The first three were perfect

the remaining jus surprised everyone.”

Source: Legit.ng