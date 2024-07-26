Nigerians residing in Equatorial Guinea have expressed their admiration for various aspects of the country

One individual highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the people, emphasising how welcoming they are to newcomers

Another Nigerian shared his appreciation for the women of Equatorial Guinea, noting their romantic nature and how pleasing he finds them

Nigerians living in Equatorial Guinea shared their experience about what they loved in the country.

One man said he loved the people of the country and how welcoming they are to strangers as well as their steady electricity.

Nigerians in Equitorial Guinea speak. Photo credit: @ememnikejnr

Source: TikTok

Another one said he loved the women of Equatorial Guinea due to how romantic they are and how pleasing they are to him. The video was posted by @ememmikejnr.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Onyedikachi Nwaeze said:

“My Dad lived in this country for five years before the civil war.”

Emma Mike Jnr wrote:

“Pls can you tell me more about the story? I would like to do a video about it cuz I know it happened.”

Wicked wife commented:

“The market is even neat and the road is well built compared to Nigeria, we are really suffering in this country.”

Cumy Xchange:

“Na that woman carry me come back ooo.”

Marshallino:

“Bro, i dey greet o. Hwfar? hw body nah okay no vex e get something way i want discuss with you very important abeg.. am from.”

Emma Mike Jnr:

“Text me on instagram o here on TikTok.”

Samtexchange:

“Imagine steady light can change so many things.”

Iyke Udeze:

“Which country is dis?”

Genius FX:

“Na why that second guy never make am there.”

Rawlingsdes:

“Bros can you help me to come over I like equatorial Guinea.”

Alexnice:

“Ndi igbo una the go far oo.”

Kelly:

“Which country is this?”

Iphiee:

“As I no follow dat Panya boy go after secondary school.”

Sachana12:

“It's Nigeria Market in Guinea.”

Emmanuelemeka6280:

“I want to ask that first guy something so he is trying to tell me that he has equal right with guineans when it comes to police case.”

User5534099637304:

“Oga never settle you but you don dey like woman.”

Slim:

“That boy na Johnny just come(acaba de venir).”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has expressed surprise that 15 gigs of internet data cost N20,000 in Cote d'Ivoire.

Nigerian man visits Ivory Coast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who visited Ivory Coast shared his experience converting the naira to the West African Franc (CFA).

Taofeek Ibrahim is a photographer, and he is currently in the country covering the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Taofeek said he converted N500,000 to CFA, and he got 270,000 CFA. He came online to express his surprise in a post on X.

Source: Legit.ng