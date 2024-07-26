Elsie, wife of Basketmouth was seen in a gym with a man, who looks like a gym instructor having a good time

In the clip, the two were busy dancing and using the music to work out together as they both enjoyed the session

The recording sparked reactions from fans as they took to the comment section to share their hot takes about it

Comedian Basketmouth's ex-wife, Elsie, has stirred massive reactions after a dance video she made with a man was sighted online.

The mother of three, who recently spoke about her failed marriage, was in the company of a man at a gym.

Basketmouth's ex-wife shares dance video. Photo credit@elsieokpocha

Source: Instagram

The two were dancing energetically to the music playing as they obviously enjoyed their work-out.

Elsie was wearing her active wear and had a band round her head while she showed off her backside in the video.

This came after she cried out over the kind of messages she had been getting on social media.

According to her, men were only sending her love messages instead of sending her business proposals.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Basketmouth's ex-wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@buchisky:

"Make basket man catch you first, you think say na him mind to divorce?"

@temisanadeoye:

"I am highly disappointed in y'all's comments . How can you be praising/eulogizing someone trying so hard to make being unmarried attractive when the bible clearly says otherwise?"

@enoredia_:

"You can still do this dance while married nau."

@ivymsooofficial:

"Women that hit the gym."

@zeespecialfabrics:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

@onyeka.ikeh:

"Nothing best here, she wanted this kind of life since."

@snippershots:

"What all this people do is sacrifice like 20yrs for marriage and kids, then vooom back to the street like they never left."

@nenejeylo:

"People and judgement. So she shouldn’t be happy cause she’s divorced? Una just no well."

@zino.wyte:

"So dancing and posting on social media is her best life ?? Foolishness over these grownups."

@__dracoxx:

"Let her enjoy na haba after divorce wetin remain? Una Dey sober ?"

Bsketmouth's ex-wife speaks about kindness

Legit.ng had reported that the comedian, ex-wife, had shared marriage advice on social media.

On her official Instagram page, Elsie shared a video where she advised people to marry kind partners.

Elsie’s reason for saying people should marry kind partners sparked an online debate among netizens.

Source: Legit.ng