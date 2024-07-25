Some Nigerians are gearing up for a nationwide protest in August over the economic hardship allegedly caused by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policies

Although Nigerian authorities have warned against the protests, government critics like Omoyele Sowore are adamant

Currently, Sowore is trending on X, as several online users allege that he is one of the frontiers of the proposed protest

FCT, Abuja - Nigerians on social media are reacting after it appeared Omoyele Sowore, a media entrepreneur and two-time presidential candidate, is the most vocal voice leading the planned #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria charge.

Legit.ng reports that as in Kenya, organisers of the proposed Nigerian protests have been largely faceless, calling for the protests using online platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Hardship: Sowore supports nationwide protest

In Nigeria, the main complaint concerns the soaring cost of living, which many Nigerians blame on government economic policies.

President Bola Tinubu scrapped the fuel subsidy in 2023 causing food and commodity prices to increase.

Recently, Sowore announced the locations of protest coordinators across Nigeria for the planned #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria demonstration.

In the same vein, speaking on Nigeria Info FM 99.3, the African Action Congress (AAC) chieftain asserted that there is a massive desire by Nigerians to revolt against their sociopolitical conditions.

Currently, the 53-year-old is trending on X, with some pro-government commenters lashing out at him.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@TunjiJacob3 wrote:

"Sowore dey overdo things."

@taiwo_k commented:

"He (Sowore) is a bitter loser."

@BDG4BAT23 said:

"Protest in Nigeria is a business enterprise for people like Sowore, Aisha and few more of others, they make a living through it."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.

Bwala stated this after meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso presidential villa in Abuja.

