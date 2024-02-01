Davido is the latest Nigerian artist to shut down the Accor Arena in Paris, France, after Burna Boy and Wizkid

The 2024 Grammy nominee, in his usual manner, thrilled the audience with his energetic stage performance

The likes of KCee, Angelique Kidjo, Musa Keys also joined the DMW label boss on stage in France

Ahead of his possible first Grammy win, Davido had his first-ever live concert at the Accor Arena in Paris, France, with a capacity of 20,300 spectators.

Nigerian international act David Adedeji Adeleke 'Davido', barely a few days after his performance at the iconic 02 Arena, was in France with his 30BG crew on Wednesday, January 31.

After Burna Boy and Wizkid, Davido becomes latest Nigerian to perform at Accor Arena. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Videos from the sold-out concert showed the Unavailable crooner performing many of his hit songs from Money to Dami Duro.

Like his third 02 Arena show, Davido was joined on stage in Paris by the likes of Musa Keys, KCee, Angelique Kidjo, and many more.

Davido's entrance at Accor Arena below:

Below is a video of Davido performing Unavailable:

Below is a video of KCee with his masquerade dances in France

Below is a video of Angelique Kidjo with Davido in Paris

Davido and other artists who have shut down Accor Arena in France

Following his performance in France, Davido has his name on the list of prominent musicians who performed at the Accor Arena.

Other big stars are Rihanna, Beyonce, Drake, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

Burna Boy made history by becoming the first Nigerian singer to sell out the Accor Arena in 2022; he was followed by Wizkid, who sold out the arena that same year.

Fans claim Davido would win Grammy Awards over show in France

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the videos from Davido's show, see them below:

evextrabyjooksybaby:

"He is winning the grammy this Monday, lagbara olorun."

alaofunmi:

"OBO Baddest the Grammy is coming Home by God's Grace."

dawari_i:

"Screaming GRAMMY we bringing that award home this Sunday."

linuxliz16:

"Davido winning 3 Grammies on Monday Amen @davido so shall it be!"

dereal_mark:

"This song already Gift Davido the award winner come the award night if it wasn't so I won't say it , is a must win win win."

pj.stars:

"If obo wins this Grammy and 9ja wins the Afcon. My mouth go strong for argument, I go too draggg ppl for this social media."

rich.kinging:

"Rich kid hustling like he came from the ghetto."

Davido says he deserves 20 Grammys

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido, during an interview, was asked if his past records merited any Grammy Award.

He responded by saying he deserved 20 Grammys already.

Davido added that God's timing was the best as he made a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

Source: Legit.ng