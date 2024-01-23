Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has poked fun at Nigerian pastors who have made it a norm to release prophecies on sports and football

Legit.ng reports that the 2023 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is ongoing in Côte d’Ivoire

Senator Sani queried why Nigerian clerics failed to unveil prophecies concerning the country that will be crowned winner come February 11

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna state, has mocked Nigerian prophets for ‘refusing to release prophecy on who will the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)’.

Legit.ng reports that AFCON 2023 is being played in Côte d’Ivoire, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria already in the knockout round.

Hosts Côte d’Ivoire, and heavyweight of the continent, Ghana, are at risk of not making it past the group stage.

Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday night, January 22:

“Nigerian ‘Prophets’ refused to prophesied on who will win the AFCON; Why na?”

Sani's AFCON comment: Netizens react

Following the former federal lawmaker's post, internet users reacted.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X below:

@SabinaNkiru wrote:

"Na only political vision them fit see."

Oscar Iyke Jnr said:

"The election failed prophecies taught them a lesson they won’t forget in a hurry."

Elochukwu Ohagi commented:

"People are now awake and they have reduced the ridiculing of Christianity."

Legit.ng reports that AFCON 2023 which started on January 13 will end on February 11 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. The Lions of Teranga are the defending champions.

