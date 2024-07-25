Nigerian singer Portable and his wife Omobewaji made it the news once again over their household matters

The Controversial act was seen sharing a happy moment with the mother of his kids as they danced to his new song

Zazu, at some point in the trending video, held his waist when he saw that she was about to twerk for the camera, igniting reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, and his wife Omobewaju once again caught the attention of netizens.

A viral video shared on the singer’s social media page saw him happily dancing with the mother of his children as they enjoyed his newly released single, Aya Õłá IFA.

Singe portable and his wife danced to his new song. Credit: @portableaeby

Source: Instagram

Somewhere along the excited moment, Omobewaji got lost in the groove and decided to twerk on the beats.

The Brotherhood crooner, who was standing beside her, immediately used his hands to hold his woman and redirected her to face the camera so that viewers wouldn’t see her backside.

Taking to his caption, he wrote:

“Mama ZEH, carry me Trabaye with my new song, Aya Õłá IFA.”

Watch the video below:

Portable’s video with wife trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

topebanjoko:

"This life just find person wey see your woronworon as flex."

thegirlkebra:

"If no be portable how I wan laugh for soso media."

hazelscouture:

"See as I Dey open teeth here. Love is so sweet. Fine gurl with werey."

gold_of_lagos_:

"Make I confess. Na me do portable."

officialmelvinp:

"Portable nah the only man wey dey enjoy for this life."

symplysino:

"Get you a partner that supports you, that goes along way tho!!"

sammydray8702:

"Portable don they influence this innocent lady."

solosolo_26:

"Another day to fear women, whatever this lady gives to portable to make him calm and obsessed with her only God knows."

akomzino_:

"Your wife no even get Yash."

5ucc3554u:

"Anything wey concern celebrity lifestyle no concern this guy ."

precido__of_lagos_:

"Baba mii you too much responsible billionaire."

Portable returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer buzzed the internet as he returned home after a significant time in America.

The singer, who had earlier shared his desire to make it back sooner, was celebrating with some of his street guys.

The young men who surrounded Portable were excited to have him back, as netizens made different observations about the viral video.

