The rise of Nigerian global superstar Rema is unprecedented as he beats his senior colleagues Davido and Burna Boy to an MTV EMA award

International Nigerian music superstar Rema has made history again as he won the Best Afrobeat Artiste in 2023 at the MTV EMA.

The Afrobeat star was crowned the Best Afrobeat Artiste ahead of previous winners Burna Boy, Davido and first-time nominees Asake, Ayra and Aya Nakamura.

Rema wins big at the MTV EMA 2023 awards. Photo credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

This is Rema's third major claim ahead of his senior colleagues in the last five months.

Rema is currently the biggest artiste in Naija

Fans have started to make proclamations about the current standings of the top three Nigerian music superstars.

The top three over the last four years have been Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy. But as things stand, there seems to be a new entrant, Rema.

The conversation of Rema being the biggest artiste in Nigeria at the moment gained more traction after his performance at the Ballon d'Or 2023.

This came after winning Artist of the Year at the Headies and the Trace Music Awards. All of these feats he achieved being nominated in the same categories as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Asake.

It has been a massive year for the young singer from Edo State.

Rema wins big at the MTV EMA 2023:

See how netizens reacted to Rema's win at the MTV EMA 2023

Here are some of the viral reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@bigwizarrdd:

"Ended Burna boy again."

@ay_30bg:

"MY BOY IS GLOBAL."

@bigdaddyvinz:

"Prince of afrobeats."

@kaaego:

"Remmmyy Boy... B-side."

@ItsDevanteB:

"Exactly!!! Congrats, Rema."

@fadererah_:

"Congratulations Rema we global."

@Nazothevillage:

"Naija to the world."

@maddieallenxxx:

"Back to back. Twice in a row my lover. Come home to me."

@daisymaybarr3tt:

"I want to fucc this guy so badly. Please what is his @"

@itsmiloubear:

"Thanks to Selena Gomez. He is nothing without her."

@el_yaqub1:

"Where’s davido he should be ashamed of himself well done rema new Wizkid."

Rema gets 6 nominations at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the 2023 Billboard Music Awards nominees list was released, and Nigerian singer Rema bagged six nominations.

Rema's song "Calm Down" peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100, bringing enormous international recognition.

The Mavin star was nominated for Afrobeats Artist, Top Radio Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, Top Billboard Global (Exclusive U.S.), and Top Afrobeats Song.

