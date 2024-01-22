Renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy is part of the lineup of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards

On Monday, January 22, the Recording Academy also revealed the inclusion of Luke Combs and Travis Scott alongside the acclaimed 'African Giant' artist

Burna will be making history as the first African artist to perform live at the dynamic event

Nigerian Afro-fusion superstar Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, will join other top artists to perform at the 66th Grammys on February 4.

The multi-talented artist would be the first African artist to grace the enigmatic stage of the Grammys with his dazzling rendition.

Burna Boy joins other stars to perform at the 66th Grammys. Credit: @burnaboythegenre

The Recording Academy announced the addition of the Last Last crooner to the lineup of performers on Monday morning.

Other artists, like American singer Luke Combs and hip-hop star Travis Scott, will also be performing, joining Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, who were previously announced.

The self-acclaimed African Gant, who won a Grammy Award in 2021, bagged four nominations this year, which are Best Global Music Album 'I Told Them', Best African Music Performance 'City Boys', Best Global Music Performance 'Alone', and Best Melodic Rap Performance 'Sittin' on Top of the World'.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's latest recognition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ololade_4life:

"Where dem old cats dey?"

meigotalkam:

"We done win ooooooo we done win number one."

vanessa.fowler90s:

"King Burna performing at the Grammy for the 2nd Time ... he did it during corona time 2020."

emmson_dave1:

"Another history made first Afrobeat artist to perform at Grammy."

forbs_zhilah:

"Make them still dey argue who the biggest is. Real ones know the jig."

tipsyadebukola:

"We bagging another Grammy biggest African artist to ever grace the planet earth. Get familiar Eyin werey."

justmichl_:

justmichl_: "Everyone need to remember his Grammy performance 2020.. this is not the first.. Odogwu no be nickname."

Burna Boy and mum arrive Cote d’Ivoire amid AFCON

The Nigerian Grammy award winner arrived in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, in the company of his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

The report revealed Burna Boy arrived in Cote d'Ivoire early on Saturday, where he was set to hit the stage at the STELL'AIR festival.

A video shared by the festival organisers on their social media showed Burna Boy and his mother being welcomed to the country.

