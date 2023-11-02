Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti’s grandson, Made’s wedding ceremony has remained a highlight for Nigerians on social media

A number of top celebrities were in attendance including Nollywood actresses, Kate Henshaw and Shaffy Bello

Videos trended on social media of the movie star engaging in a heated dance battle at the occasion

Popular Nigerian singer, Made Kuti’s wedding to partner, Inedoye, has continued to trend on social media.

The star-studded event took place in Lagos on November 2, 2023, and many top celebrities graced the occasion.

Nigerians react to Kate Henshaw and Shaffy Bello dancing at Made Kuti's wedding. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Popular Nigerian actresses, Shaffy Bello and Kate Henshaw were also present at the wedding party of Fela’s grandson and they added their touch to the event.

In a video posted on Instagram by @bellanaijaweddings, the two movie stars were seen engaging in a heated dance battle on the dance floor.

The viral clip showed a group of party goers surrounding the actresses as they bust out their best moves while trying to win the dance challenge.

Kate Henshaw put her fitness on full display as she happily hopped up and down like a Gen-Z while dancing energetically.

See the heartwarming video below:

Nigerians react to Kate Henshaw and Shaffy Bello’s dance challenge at Made Kuti’s wedding

The video of the movie stars dancing at the wedding party left many Nigerians gushing. Read some of their comments below:

kie_kie__:

“My 2 sugar moms. My own set go loud o.”

the_monsurah:

“Me and goons at our children’s wedding insha Allah.”

_ebere._:

“Aunty kate is dancing like this now everybody is saying they love it, if it’s me they will say i be walking red flag.”

carollsosweet:

“Dear Lord please when I get to their age i cancel every rheumatism and arthritis in the name of our lord Jesus Christ Amen ooh.”

realtor__tessy:

“I aspire to be like Aunty Shaffy Bello when I’m 60 Good lawd!! That woman is the definition of STEEZE.”

pee_lawal:

“Shey somebody will not enter gym again like this? Gbogbo bolt and nuts ti gan. Lord have mercy…. I cannot even beat my full chest to say I can do what Kate Henshaw did.”

monardeluxestore:

“Loving this generation of moms and big aunties.”

Misolarr:

“Not me doing exercise after watching this Omo I nor won old oh make I go register for gym Asap.”

chim_amakamma:

“After party is no longer for the youngies o.... Them aunties are now the life of the party.”

ekatrinap:

“This generation of aunties are too cool mannn.”

zelmonae:

“Kate’s knees are 100.”

mummyhopethomas:

“@k8henshaw is proof that you should stop saying that you have arthritis because you're in your 50s. This woman is even breaking Gen Z's confidence because what is this?”

Made Kuti and wife reveal how they met

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on how Made Kuti and his wife, Inedoye, met each other.

Inedoye, in her short interview, revealed she and Made met in high school and had a school father/daughter relationship.

The pair remained friends and reunited in 2018 after the singer returned to the country, and they kicked off then.

