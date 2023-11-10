Mavin star Rema's exclusion from the 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list has stirred reactions from media personality Adesope

Adesope, in a viral video, expressed disappointment as queried why the Calm Down crooner was exempted

The likes of Asake, Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr, however, made the list, which left people talking online

Nigerian UK-based media personality Adesope, aka Shopsydoo, has reacted to the recently released 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, among others, made the nomination list.

Rema excluded from Grammy Awards 2024 nominations list. Credit: @heisrema @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

However, Shopsydoo, in a live video, expressed disappointment over Divine Ikubor Rema's absence from the list.

He said:

"My disappointment stems from the fact that Rema did not receive a Grammy nomination, despite the fact that other Global artists like as Asake, Fireboy, Olamide, Davido, and Burna Boy did."

Watch the video:

It turns out Rema was likely excluded from the list because his hit song Calm Down, including the remix with Selena Gomez, was released in 2022.

People react to Rema's exclusion from Grammy Award list

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

leczy_b:

"Grammy no be Headies award sir… if na hits dem dey take win Grammy award. Ckay suppose don win Grammy with ‘Love Nwantiti’"

blessedyuanrmb3:

"How do u expect calm down of last year that blow up this year to be nominated."

542savage:

"Until you all focus on africa for africa and make africa award more valuable than chasing all this white men award they will never let you ahead them, calm down deserves a lot."

augustbenny22:

"But calm down is like 2 years ago I don’t understand ,these are recent song of the year."

omooba_adelekemuzik

"Bro Grammy no day look now na being consistent on the top flight at least 2 to 3 years rema just got the top flight this year."

olabigtrips:

"Apart from burnaboy....he fit still shoke ona say non of them go see draw."

hisjonster:

"True where is rema...... Calm down it's best song of all time."

melodybubble1 :

"With all those nyansh music no bro."

