Little Girl and Lady Join Gwo Gwo Ngwo Challenge and 3 Other Amazing Dance Moves
- The Gwo Gwo Challenge has been creating a buzz ever since Brain Jotter's viral video captured the internet's attention
- One heartwarming story involves an elderly woman and a young boy showcasing their moves in the Gwo Gwo dance, charming viewers everywhere
- Additionally, a popular video features two women enthusiastically participating in the challenge, adding to the viral excitement
Gwo gwo challenge has been making waves since Brain Jotter made a video that went viral and became a viral sensation.
There is a story about an old woman and a boy making the gwo gwo dance, and there is a also a video two women who join in, too.
Legit.ng was able to scrutinise thousands of challenges and select four out of the most interesting ones.
Watch the video below:
Brainjotter and co:
Lady and little girl joi the challenge
Ladies join the gwo gwo ngwo challenge
Old woman and little boy dance
Nikemoney said:
“Even crispdal go choose brain jotter.”
Dasiy wrote:
“Brain jotter fans gather here.”
Great Love:
“Brainjotter is the best.”
Young 001:
“Brain jotter for the win.”
Alexchike174:
“How will you compare someone with the originator?”
SkymaxGraphics:
“The inventor of course.”
CHINAECHEREM ASA ODOGWU:
“Originality is bae.”
Queen_Eee:
“Crispeedy gather here.”
Iminathi tamana:
“Crispeedy for life.”
Leo joezee:
“You can never be more than ur boss.”
Billyriam:
“What is the meaning of the song gwo gwo in English please.”
Planetunez:
“She twerked away.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian couple who lived abroad joined the gwo gwo challenge showing their own dance style. In the video, they could be seen in their working uniform making the trending dance moves.
Lady shares interesting story behind challenge
The lady indicated that she refused to join her husband on the same night shift. Gwo Gwo challenge The Gwo Gwo Ngwo challenge has become a viral sensation, captivating social media users worldwide.
