Popular Nigerian skitmaker and musician, Carter Efe, has now faced wrath from Nigerians on social media

Just recently, Carter Efe collaborated with Portable’s ex-signee, Young Duu, on a song but his name was not added when it dropped on streaming platforms

Carter Efe’s failure to also credit Young Duu on their song raised the eyebrows of netizens who accused him of being greedy

Upcoming Nigerian singer, Carter Efe, is trending for the umpteenth time on social media over his collaboration with newbie singer, Young Duu.

Recall that social media was buzzing with news of the skitmaker making music with Portable’s former signee.

In a new development, the song made by the two musicians was released on streaming platforms but Young Duu’s name was not added as one of the singers.

Screenshots made the rounds on social media of the new song on Apple Music with only Carter Efe’s name reflecting as the sole owner.

This did not go well with many netizens and they accused Carter Efe of trying to cheat Young Duu who is just a newbie in the industry. It did not take long for the song to be pulled down from streaming platforms.

Reactions as Carter Efe fails to add Young Duu’s name on their song after releasing it

The situation between Carter Efe and Young Duu soon raised a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media. Some of them claimed the Machala star was only trying to outsmart the former Zeh Nation musician.

Read some of their comments below:

iam.dozie:

“Na so him dey always do.. that’s how he wanted to claim that Machala song alone.. very greed¥ spit filled clout chasing ugly good for nothing ungrat€ful jealou$ mugu.”

ajuwon10:

“Mumu people talk say na mistake.”

official_bisola6:

“Chaii una don later give portable chance to talk.”

olusegunolosco:

“Na 90-10 the percent go later end put he supposed create account for the boy lol. Another pocolee .”

lukside:

“This is wrong though, if you wan help , help don't use the guy trending times take cash out for yourself.”

ogbon_dwise:

“It is beta to be Educated, shey no be the same tin wey Poco do Portable for Zazu wan Xup so?”

highclasswears.ng:

“Him no fit do m sef cus e matter go go viral for net na very darkman we go go report to this time around.”

gaskia_youngwayne:

“He do mistake but all the first set of download don go him pocket.”

iam_dannymay:

“That sense wey you no get you go get am now .”

wahala_media:

“Una still wan use this guy head nawa oo.”

rasak.akorede:

“Song wey don dey Spotify them don rip yungi duu with food and whine.”

sharpo_ranks:

“Dem don rip am‍♂️, na wetin carter sabi do be dat.”

ksap_01:

“Who paid for all the recording sessions and all ?”

endlesskoko:

“Everything na still promotion , make una chillax.”

r_nancy_256:

“As Carter black na so him mind black ripper.”

Berri Tiga's manager buys iPhone 15 pro max for Young Duu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that popular Machala singer, Berri Tiga’s manager, Kesh, decided to take Young Duu shopping.

Shortly after, a video was posted online showing a brand new iPhone 15 being presented to Young Duu.

The young musician was all smiles when he realised the phone belonged to him and he was seen showing appreciation to his benefactors.

