Popular British rapper Skepta recently took to social media to speak on missing Davido’s performance at the O2 Arena

On social media, the UK star blamed Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, for being responsible for the mixup

Davido reacted to Skepta’s complaints on social media, and netizens also shared their thoughts online

Popular Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s recent performance at the O2 Arena has drawn a reaction from Nigerian-born British rapper, Joseph Adenuga aka Skepta.

Recall that the DMW boss’ groundbreaking O2 Arena performance took place in London on January 29, 2024, as many fans trooped to the location to watch their fave sing his heart out.

Nigerians speak as UK rapper Skepta blames Davido's management for missing O2 Arena concert. Photos: @skepta, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Skepta took to social media to reveal why he could not join Davido on stage to perform ‘U’, a song they made together.

According to the UK rapper, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, told him that the concert was going to hold on January 31, two days after it actually held. Skepta said he would have dressed and gone to the venue only to ‘chop breakfast’ at the gate.

He wrote:

“I wanted to come out with Davido at the O2 to perform “U” but his manager sent us the 31st of January. I would have dressed up and went there tomorrow to chop breakfast at the gate lol.”

See his tweet below:

Davido reacts as Skepta cries out online

Following Skepta’s post about missing Davido’s O2 Arena concert, the DMW boss reacted to it.

The Unavailable crooner was amused by the situation and he shared a series of laughing emojis while calling Skepta ‘chief’. Not stopping there, to show there was no bad blood, Davido also posted some red heart emojis.

See his response below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Skepta’s O2 drama

The exchange between Davido and Skepta over the missed O2 performance raised a series of comments from Nigerians. Some of them noted that Davido’s team did not want Skepta to perform, hence the wrong information he was given.

Read some of their comments below:

Osama called Davido and his manager clowns:

This tweep said Skepta did not post the song when it dropped and should not have been allowed to perform:

Babanladgreat said Davido’s manager did it deliberately:

This DMW fan said Davido ‘shenked’ Skepta:

Szn advised Davido to change his management:

Deyvdd said it couldn’t have been a mistake:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

amaliri1:

“So u no see the date for Twitter.”

kcee649:

“Dey Play Even if the manager miscommunicated, is he saying there was no Ad clearly showing the date for concert? A whole OBO 001 performing at 02, and it wasn’t the talk of the town especially amongst Africans. Dey play o ”

lordly_74:

“Even though, so you no see the flier online?”

jyoungnkemere:

“Me wey dey Naij know the date of the show, you wey dey London no know the date? You dey whine Jesu ni.”

cee_luckee:

“That means he's not going to Paris.”

Officialmr_likes4u:

“We are only humans, born to make mistake. Davido manager Misscommunicated has a human born to Fall. I gat your plight @Big smoke I respect your personality❤️.”

