Popular Nigerian singer Ayra Starr’s recent interaction with legendary Juju singer King Sunny Ade has caused a buzz

The 21-year-old music star’s method of greeting her 77-year-old senior colleague sparked a massive debate online

Many netizens were not pleased with Ayra Starr’s action and accused her of being a disrespectful Gen-Z

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr trended on social media over her encounter with legendary juju singer King Sunny Ade.

Just recently, the 77-year-old legendary musician was a guest at the Afrozons Pre-Grammy party alongside other dignitaries.

Nigerians blow hot over video of Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade at event. Photos: @ayrastarr, @kingsunnyade70

A video made the rounds on social media of MAVIN signee Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade, who was seated alongside Burna Boy’s mum Bose Ogulu and others.

In the viral clip, the 21-year-old singer walked over to King Sunny Ade and gave him a handshake while standing upright. The juju legend, on the other hand, gave the young singer a small bow as he received her handshake. Ayra also proceeded to shake the men seated beside her 77-year-old senior colleague.

Reactions as Ayra Starr greets King Sunny Ade at event

The video of Ayra Starr greeting King Sunny Ade at the pre-Grammy party caught the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral on social media. A number of netizens expressed their disappointment with the way the Gen-Z singer greeted the music legend. Read some of their comments below:

tiara_king22:

“I’ve seen David and wizzy greets chief sunny Ade properly.. Ayra star u are a Yoruba lady and u know the culture.. if wizzy and David do it right then u have no excuse.. Sunny Ade is a legend and a grandfather..”

luxurybyaddieshakara:

“Shake Sunny Ade! As in King Sunny Ade! You Gen z people are spoilt!!! They will never be rejected!!!! Nope!”

ogbolor:

“Chai was all i cld say. Even as delta boy wey i be, i know say i gats postrate or bow...even d handshake u go take another hand support am. Shake elders ke? Managers get plenty work to do o.”

tjay_africa:

“Charity begins at home! Just look at the way a Grandpa like King Sunny Ade bow to greet this small girl. She was so disrespectful without go down on her knees to greet King Sunny Ade.. All this new generation na wa ooo.”

femi_mike:

“She actually shake King sunny Ade. This is the most disgusting thing I she’ll have seen online in a long while. This shows the level of ignorance and loss of moral in our society. Note* Anyone who supports this nonsense too is ill informed and must have came out from a family with no good parental guidance.”

King_kunle.old:

“She snubbed Mama burna she still Dey shake Pa Sunny Ade.. Where is the Culture of Nigeria.”

bigvaijokotoye:

“I remember when Wizkid prostrated to greet the king himself…….Oga o.”

sholly13:

“King Sunny Ade is such an humble man .”

uriel_shantel:

“Was she supposed to kneel down.”

doyin_ichola_:

“I think she did just fine. The space is so tight anyway! What did they want her to do ?? lay on the floor.”

olajumokeoa:

“The way she’s dressed how will she kneel down.”

Rachytee_empire:

“Is she a Yoruba girl or which tribe.”

Wizkid prostrates to greet King Sunny Ade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on a video of Wizkid performing on stage with juju legend King Sunny Ade.

The Bad To Me crooner was on the stage singing, and immediately he saw KSA, who was walking toward him, he prostrated as a sign of respect.

The Juju king appreciated the gesture, saying, "God bless you". They both took over the stage as they performed together.

