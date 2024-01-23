Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife-to-be Marie recently visited comedian Real Warri Pikin’s home

Photos and a video from the visit were posted online as Moses Bliss and Warri Pikin danced together

A number of social media users reacted to the heartwarming display as they gushed over Moses Bliss’ partner

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin was recently visited at home by much loved gospel singer Moses Bliss and his fiancee Marie Wiseborn.

Recall that Moses Bliss and his partner became a social media sensation after the news of their engagement as well as how they met was revealed online.

Fans react as Moses Bliss and fiancee visit Real Warri Pikin. Photos: @realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Only a few days after their highly publicised engagement, Moses Bliss and his partner Marie visited the home of comedian Real Warri Pikin.

On her official Instagram page, Warri Pikin shared a series of photos of herself with the newly engaged couple in her home with her husband and children. One of her posts also included a video of her dancing and singing with Moses Bliss with big smiles on their faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Warri Pikin accompanied the post with a caption where she gushed over the love between Moses Bliss and his partner. She wrote:

“I Just Love love It was such a delight having my brother from another mother @mosesbliss and OUR WIFE @mariewiseborn at our home yesterday. Congratulations once again my people love you both.”

See her post below:

Fans react to video of Moses Bliss and his fiancee visiting Real Warri Pikin’s family

The heartwarming display between Moses Bliss, his fiancee and Real Warri Pikin’s family drew reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

winy_spicy:

“I guess na till end of January the pressure is getting wesser.”

vanchizzy:

“Marie kinda look like Hilda Baci. Congratulations to the couple.”

call.me.a.g:

“Marie is such a beautyyyyy....Awww.”

cynthia.ndunnaego:

“E be like the singles no go breath till march .”

tolexafrikfashionacademy:

“She fine abeg Moses bliss you’re blessed ❤️.”

mztique_o:

“Lol this year is not for single people o.”

who_is_omos:

“It's how these children are home and celebrities come to meet them see flex.”

bimbo_olamide:

“Dear Ladies...if he's not taking you round his community of friends like this, he's joking!”

becca.ville:

“The singles are going through a lot this period.”

Chyoma_cy:

“Moses bliss is a finished man love just full him face.”

Moses Bliss's fiancée shows off leg chain

Legit.ng also reported that Marie Wiseborn shared a video where she showed off her leg chain.

She posted her graduation clip while thanking Nigerians for the show of love towards her.

In the recording, she wore a leg chain and some fans took to the comment section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng