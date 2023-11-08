BBNaija stars Ilebaye, Kiddawaya, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu were among the popular faces that turned up for Davido's Martell event in Lagos

However, Ilebaye stole the show with her outfit to the event, which revealed too much flesh

A viral clip showing the moment she met with the DMW boss has sparked reactions on social media

Music star David Adeleke Davido, on Tuesday, November 7, hosted an extravagant Martell party in Lagos as the brand launched a new product.

With Davido one of the brains behind the party, the event was expectedly starstudded as popular names in the entertainment industry like Asa Asika, Cubana Chiefpriest, Kiddwaya, Mercy Eke, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Ilebaye and others were in attendance.

Ilebaye meets Davido in video. Credit: @ilebayeee @davido

Source: Instagram

Below is a video of Davido, Kiddwaya, others having fun at the party

Ilebaye's outfit to Davido's party raises eyebrows

The Big Brother Naija All Stars winner turned up at the event in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Ilebaye boldly rocked a two-piece sharp blazer and a high-waisted miniskirt. The BBNaija star left the blazer unbuttoned, which exposed too much flesh.

Below is a clip of Ilebaye meeting Davido at the event

The party comes after Davido reportedly got Abu Salami arrested.

Reactions trail Ilebaye's outfit

Ilebaye's sultry choice has sparked displeasure from many as netizens criticised her. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

janes_sparkles:

"But she told us she is a Gen Z baddie naaaa. She killed the look."

thestudentconnectv:

"I will never understand how someone will wake up and dress like this outside. Una no get family for social media? Even if you're an adult you should dress nicely."

iammcpashun:

"First time wey I see Bress wey dem Cellotape. Her cloth fine Sha. They way life be now, just advice ur own siblings, leave others wey like to crase make them crase. Many people earn a living from being Crazy now o."

Alleged chat between Davido and Larry Gaga trends

Davido, in an alleged chat, explained why he arrested Abu Salami, who accused him of owing him money.

In the leaked conversation with Larry Gaga, Davido said that Abu Salami disgraced him.

The DMW star claimed he could not relish the birth of his twins because of the contentious situation.

Source: Legit.ng