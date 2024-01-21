A former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, has narrated how former President Muhammadu Buhari mentioned the name of Jesus

Adesina said Buhari called the name ‘Jesus’ when Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, survived a helicopter crash

He said the former president is not a bigot as many Nigerians have been told and made to believe

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, said former President Muhammadu Buhari called the name ‘Jesus’ when his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, survived a helicopter crash in February 2019.

Adesina disclosed this in the book titled, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’.

According to Daily Trust, Adesina said Buhari is far from the bigot most perceive him to be.

“The Vice President survived a helicopter crash in 2019. The President publicly rejoiced with him, and then at the next Federal Executive Council meeting, he congratulated the VP again.

“Jocularly, he said: ‘I can imagine that when the chopper crashed with a bang, VP as a pastor must have shouted, Jesus! Jesus! Jesus! And fortunately, Jesus was not far away, so He saved him’.

“We all laughed. But one instructive lesson. Bigots don’t like Jesus. They never want to hear His name, or attribute anything miraculous to Him.”

