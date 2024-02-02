Nigerian singer Davido brought a beautiful moment to his fans with a stunning performance at the Recording Academy Honors event presented by the Black Music Collective (BMC)

The event, held on February 1 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, saw him entertain the international audience with his hit track 'Unavailable'

Other notable Nigerian artists also made an appearance at the star-studded event, which included Asake, Fireboy DML, and Blaqbonez

Davido holds down stage at Recording Academy Honors. Credit: @davido

The DMW boss earned his inaugural Grammy nomination across three categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards: Global Music Album for 'Timeless,' Best Global Music Performance for 'Feel,' and Best African Music Performance for 'Unavailable.'

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported that the 'Aye' crooner granted an interview to Eyes on Africa.

The DMW boss, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was asked if his records merited any Grammy Award, and he responded that he deserved 20 Grammys already.

He concluded by saying that God's timing was the best and also gave a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

See pictures and videos below:

A screenshot from Davido's musical display

Pictures of Nigerian artists in attendance

Reactions trail Davido's performance at the Recording Academy Honours

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayor_monee:

"King of Afrobeatz."

osazee.j:

"2 Grammys coming home."

ijeoma_mbaise:

"Bring the Grammy, home."

ytrllm:

"001."

samoosha_oflagos:

"When it's your time,even waters will answer you."

Oyinbo man sings word for word to Davido's 2014 hit track Aye

A Caucasian elderly man has gained attention on social media after sharing a video of himself singing one of Nigerian singer Davido's hit songs.

The white individual sang the musician's 2014 song, Aye, word for word at his recent show at the O2 Arena in London.

In the video titled "My voice dey crack," the man was seen shouting and singing while the Nigerian musician entertained thousands of fans during his recent London show.

