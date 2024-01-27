Legendary Nigerian singer King Sunny Ade recently got honoured at a pre-Grammy event to the joy of fans

In a video that was posted online, the Juju musician was seen showing off his dance steps as he received his award

A number of King Sunny Ade’s excited fans on social media gushed over his moves as they celebrated his achievement

Popular Nigerian singer King Sunny Ade has added another feather to his hat with another award.

On January 26, 2024, the Afrozons pre-Grammy party took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, and the legendary singer was greatly honoured.

At the occasion, Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy’s mother took to the stage to present King Sunny Ade with an honorary award.

In a video posted on Instagram by @goldminevibes and spotted by Legit.ng, the Appreciation crooner had a big smile on his face as he burst into impressive dance moves before receiving his award.

Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, also caught the vibe as she danced with the Juju legend on stage before giving him his plaque.

King Sunny Ade then stepped forward to give a short speech. The 77-year-old musician started off by praising God before adding that he

“Praise the Lord! Actually I don’t know what to say but to thank the almighty God for me to be alive to be here today.”

Reactions as King Sunny Ade bags award at pre-Grammy event

The video of King Sunny Ade receiving an honorary award at the Afrozons pre-Grammy party caught the attention of many netizens who reacted to his win and his dance moves. Read what they had to say below:

Otunba_cashy01:

“Na person wey start leg work be that!! KSA.”

ayofe252:

“How old is this man again .”

leebaltimore_uk:

“Lord please help me, this is how i want to look when i'm 77 years of age o.”

olaspy_boy001:

“Mummy burna self still respect king sunny ade who com b ayraa Starr wey Dey disrespect that man .”

mayorlopez_01:

“Well deserved...Let's keep celebrating our living Legends Long live KSA.”

officialkunleadegbite:

“hmmmmm king of world beat may u live long sir always looking younger at almost 80yrs?”

Thefirstladyomorewa:

“Leg work King ori ade KING.”

dieladinma:

“How old is king sunny again respect sir. Your days are renewed by the lord ❤️.”

Beautiful__mariagoretti:

“Baba na stepper ❤️.”

