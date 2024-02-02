Top Nigerian singer Davido and his crew have continued to show their excitement about the upcoming Grammy Awards

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of OBO’s reaction after his friend Cubana Chiefpriest praised him ahead of the music awards ceremony

The exchange between Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest got some Nigerians sharing their thoughts online

Famous Nigerian singer Davido and his well-wishers have continued to anticipate the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Remember that the DMW boss bagged his first-ever Grammy nominations, with him being recognised for three top categories.

Nigerians speak as Davido reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest hyping him over winning Grammy. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @recordingacademy

Source: Instagram

The Grammys is set to take place on February 4, 2024, and a video of Davido’s friend Cubana Chiefpriest speaking on it has made the rounds on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok by @eyesoftheindustry and spotted by Legit.ng, the public figures were spotted in a car and vibing to music when Chiefpriest started to praise Davido about the upcoming Grammys.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Chiefpriest started to call Davido the number one with three Grammys. The DMW boss responded with an Arabic statement, Insha Allah, which means ‘If God wills’.

According to Chiefpriest, they had all been waiting for 2024 since Davido’s Grammy nomination, and the time was already here.

See the video below:

Fans react to Chiefpriest and Davido’s video

Several netizens were interested in the exchange between Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest about the upcoming Grammy Awards, and they reacted. Read some of their comments below:

user771681521336:

“Music no need permission to enter OBO spirit .”

NG:

“In sha Allah.”

Edo boy:

“Rema is winning it.”

Hatter:

“I too like this guy.”

Callmhe Dice Pelly:

“Music no need permission to enter your spirit.”

Billy Nation:

“Davido too humble.”

Playboy entertainment:

“But this Cubana Chief-Pries nor day shame? OBO don tire for am self. to tell am na he remain.”

MD⚽️:

“Insha Allah?”

ikwebenjamin691:

“Na only for Naija them sabi you and Davido?.. because I never still understand why them bounce you.”

Ayodele Ajayi:

“Mumu chief priest wey no get levels.”

I deserve 20 Grammy awards - Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that while granting an interview with Eyes on Africa, the 'Aye' crooner stated that the nominations were well deserved.

The DMW boss, who welcomed a set of twins last year, was asked if his records merited any Grammy Award, and he responded that he deserved 20 Grammys already.

He concluded by saying that God's timing was the best. He also gave a shout-out to the Recording Academy for the recognition.

Source: Legit.ng