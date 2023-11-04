Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has now given fans a peep into his love life on social media

Just recently, the music star was seen introducing a young lady as his girlfriend to one of his guys

The video raised a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians as some of them compared the lady to Mohbad’s wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda, is now trending online over his girlfriend.

A video recently made the rounds online of the music star showing off his woman in public.

In the trending clip posted on Instagram by @wahalanetwork and spotted by Legit.ng, the Cash App crooner was spotted taking a walk with his girlfriend and a friend.

In the short video, the man put his arm around the music star’s shoulder when he quickly introduced his woman. According to Bella, she is his wife.

The video later showed a young lady smiling shyly as Bella introduced her to his guy. Not stopping there, the music star was heard gushing over his woman’s beauty while praising himself for choosing well.

In Yoruba he said:

“This is my wife. She’s very beautiful, I carried my eyes to the market.”

Reactions as Bella Shmurda shows off his girlfriend

The video of Bella Shmurda’s girlfriend soon caused a huge stir on social media. Many netizens gushed over the young lady. Read some of their comments below:

Opilo113:

“Lol make she sha no do like Mohbad wife.”

unstopable_sb:

“Bella just de boring without mohbad, you can feel that from his voice.”

Flamezyofficial_:

“The wife con get respect.”

iam_kvngys:

“Hope say na omotena be that Bella?”

memphis_jnr_1:

“All these musicians too like big fish.”

Afro_nikita:

“Awwww.”

official_zeec:

“Bella is that Omotena omotena tell me say she don get belle.”

blessed_wura:

“I like that.”

