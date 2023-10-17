Davido and Burna Boy have submitted their new albums for 2024 Grammy Award nominations

The DMW label boss also submitted his hit songs Unavailable and Feel for possible nominations

Burna Boy, on the other hand, submitted I Told Them for the ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Best Global Music Album’

Nigerian music stars David Adeleke Davido and Damini Ogulu Burna Boy have submitted their respective albums Timeless, and I Told Them for 2024 Grammy Award nominations.

Davido is hoping to clinch a nomination in the Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album categories. He also submitted Unavailable and Feel for consideration.

Davido submits Timeless for Grammy recognition. Credit: @davido @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, who already has a Grammy to his name, also submitted “City Boys” in the Song of the Year, Record of the Year, African and Performance. He also submitted his album I Told Them for consideration.

This is coming ahead of the nominations for the 2024 Grammys scheduled to take place on November 10.

Legit.ng recall reporting that the Recording Academy introduced three additional award categories for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards set to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The new categories are Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

People react as Davido submits album for Grammy consideration

Netizens have since taken to social media to react as many shared different takes.

See some of the comments below:

BG_Liberty:

"Grammy please pity him, if though is just once. Rigged or not rigged give him."

SALLISBURRY:

"He should be submitting it at Osun State music carnival or Festival. Timeless, isn't a Grammy class. This album may only succeed "Album of the year" at Osun State music carnival or festival. No cap."

KEntertainmentI:

"Timeless is a Masterpiece Sure to get a Grammy."

bigjeezy___:

"Make we no lie! Him deserve that Best Global Album even if ITT is better. He worked extremely hard mehn."

Davido allegedly gifts Chioma mansion

Legit.ng reported that Davido ensured Chioma felt appreciated for birthing their twins.

In a post by journalist Kemi Olunloyo, the singer allegedly gifted his wife a mansion in Atlanta as a sign of appreciation for having his babies, aka push gift.

According to Olunloyo, the mansion is worth about N688m and is tastefully furnished.

Source: Legit.ng