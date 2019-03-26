Global site navigation

Toyota spokeswoman Laurel Coppock's bio: age, measurements, net worth, baby
Сelebrity biographies

by  Moyinoluwa Jolayemi Mercy Mbuthia Cyprine Apindi

Laurel Coppock is a talented American actress. She has starred in movies and television shows such as 2 Broke Girls, Crazy, Stupid, Love., Workaholics, Modern Family, and The Office. However, most people know her as the Toyota spokeswoman or Toyota Jan from several Toyota commercials.

how tall is Laurel Coppock
Laurel Coppock attends The Groundlings Theatre's 45th-anniversary sketch comedy show at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson
Laurel Coppock earned the nickname Toyota spokeswoman because she has appeared in many Toyota commercials since 2012. Read on to learn more about her life, including her career, age, body measurements, and relationship status.

Profile summary

Full nameLaurel Coppock
NicknamesToyota spokeswoman/ Toyota Jan
GenderFemale
Date of birth17th July 1977
Age45 years (as of 2022)
Place of birthBoston, Massachusetts, United States of America
Current residenceUnited States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Zodiac signCancer
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5' 6''
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds127
Weight in kilograms58
Body measurements in inches34-24-35
Body measurements in centimetres86-60-88
Bra size32B
Shoe size39
Dress size4 (US)
Hair colour Brown
Eye colourLight brown
MotherSusan Coppock
Siblings2
Marital statusMarried
SpouseBobby Mort
Children2
ProfessionActress, writer, and comedian

Laurel Coppock's biography

Laurel Coppock from Toyota commercials is a gifted actress, writer, and comedian. She has been in the limelight for over a decade, and fans love her bubbly nature.

How old is Toyota Jan?

Laurel, the Toyota commercial girl, is 45 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17th July 1977, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

toyota lady
Laurel Coppock attends the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of The Groundlings' new school in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Jerod Harris
Does Laurel Coppock have siblings?

Laurel Coppock has two sisters. Their names are Selena and Emily. The latter is an art dealer, while Selena is a comedian. Their mother is Susan Coppock, an actress and Broadway dancer in New York, United States of America.

Nationality and ethnicity

The actress' nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America, and resides in America with her family.

Educational background

Laurel Coppock went to Colby College and graduated with a degree in Performing Arts. She then joined the Circle in the Square Acting Conservatory, New York, to study acting.

Career

After completing her studies, the actress and comedian worked in Chicago for five years before moving to Europe. She spent a year in Amsterdam working for the Boom Chicago creative group before moving back to her home country.

After returning to America, she was based in Los Angeles, California, where she landed acting gigs. Her prowess made various producers and directors notice her, so she got many opportunities to feature in movies, videos, and television shows.

In 2007, she landed her first professional acting role. She has 23 acting credits, as listed below. She is also a sketch comedian.

Television shows

Television productionYear of productionRole
Derek and Simon: The Show 2007Art Gallery Patron
Curb Your Enthusiasm 2007Patient
Food Chain2008Janice
Downers Grove2008Chatty girl
Talkshow with Spike Feresten 2008Hollywood Reporter
Workaholics2011Meegan
Modern Family2011Miss Elaine
The Office 2012Stephanie
How to Cheat on Your Wife 2012Cosmetic Clerk
Zeke and Luther 2012Bambi McFadden
Hart of Dixie2012Peggy
2 Broke Girls 2012Kara
Arrested Development2013Maggie
Adam Devine's House Party 2013Ramona
UCB Comedy Originals 2014-
Hot in Cleveland2015Emily
History of the World... For Now2016Mary Poppins/ Weather Woman/ Megan
Mike Tyson Mysteries2016-2017Cathy Walker/ Amy Morgan

Movies and videos

Movie/ videoYearRole
Crazy, Stupid, Love.2011Sophia
Comedy Jam2012Carol Trotter
Computer Networking 2018Player
Slates 2021-
E. Moji 2021Elizabeth Moji

Writer credits

Besides acting, Laurel is a writer with three credits.

TitleYear
Comedy Jam (Video short)2012
Slates (Video short)2021
E. Moji (Video short)2021

Toyota commercials

About five years into her professional career, Laurel Coppock appeared on her first Toyota commercial. She became famous for portraying the character of Jan in the automobile manufacturer's hilarious and catchy commercials.

Her first commercial was in 2012. The company interviewed at least 500 actresses before choosing her. Initially, she signed a one-year contract with Toyota. However, her excellent performance made the company work much longer with her.

She reprised the role of Jan in many other commercials and is still working with the company. Her most recent commercial was in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. She shot her part from her home in March.

What is Laurel Coppock's net worth?

There is no official communication about the actress' net worth. How much does Laurel Coppock make? The amount the actress and comedian makes from featuring in Toyota commercials is yet to be made public. Even so, it is apparent she rakes a significant amount of money from her acting jobs, writing, and appearing in television commercials.

toyota jan
Bobby Mort and Laurel Coppock attend the AT&T AUDIENCE Network Premieres "Loudermilk" And "Hit The Road" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Tommaso Boddi
Marriage and children

The talented actress is married to Bobby Mort, a talented actor, writer, and producer. He is known for co-creating and writing Loudermilk and is a Primetime Emmy Award winner. Toyota lady and husband have two children, who they keep away from the limelight.

How tall is Laurel Coppock?

The actress is 5' 6'' or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. She has light brown eyes and brown hair.

Coppock wears dress size 4 (US), shoe size 39, bra size 32B, and her body measurements in inches are 34-24-35.

Quick facts about Laurel Coppock

  • She is a main company member of The Groundlings in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.
  • She almost gave up on ever appearing in a commercial before bagging the role of Jan.

Laurel Coppock, alias Toyota spokeswoman, is a talented actress and comedian. People best know her as Jan from Toyota commercials. Away from work, she is a wife and mother of two.

