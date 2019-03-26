Toyota spokeswoman Laurel Coppock's bio: age, measurements, net worth, baby

Laurel Coppock is a talented American actress. She has starred in movies and television shows such as 2 Broke Girls, Crazy, Stupid, Love., Workaholics, Modern Family, and The Office. However, most people know her as the Toyota spokeswoman or Toyota Jan from several Toyota commercials.

Laurel Coppock attends The Groundlings Theatre's 45th-anniversary sketch comedy show at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Laurel Coppock earned the nickname Toyota spokeswoman because she has appeared in many Toyota commercials since 2012. Read on to learn more about her life, including her career, age, body measurements, and relationship status.

Profile summary

Full name Laurel Coppock Nicknames Toyota spokeswoman/ Toyota Jan Gender Female Date of birth 17th July 1977 Age 45 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-88 Bra size 32B Shoe size 39 Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Susan Coppock Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Bobby Mort Children 2 Profession Actress, writer, and comedian

Laurel Coppock's biography

Laurel Coppock from Toyota commercials is a gifted actress, writer, and comedian. She has been in the limelight for over a decade, and fans love her bubbly nature.

How old is Toyota Jan?

Laurel, the Toyota commercial girl, is 45 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17th July 1977, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Laurel Coppock attends the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of The Groundlings' new school in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Does Laurel Coppock have siblings?

Laurel Coppock has two sisters. Their names are Selena and Emily. The latter is an art dealer, while Selena is a comedian. Their mother is Susan Coppock, an actress and Broadway dancer in New York, United States of America.

Nationality and ethnicity

The actress' nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America, and resides in America with her family.

Educational background

Laurel Coppock went to Colby College and graduated with a degree in Performing Arts. She then joined the Circle in the Square Acting Conservatory, New York, to study acting.

Career

After completing her studies, the actress and comedian worked in Chicago for five years before moving to Europe. She spent a year in Amsterdam working for the Boom Chicago creative group before moving back to her home country.

After returning to America, she was based in Los Angeles, California, where she landed acting gigs. Her prowess made various producers and directors notice her, so she got many opportunities to feature in movies, videos, and television shows.

In 2007, she landed her first professional acting role. She has 23 acting credits, as listed below. She is also a sketch comedian.

Television shows

Television production Year of production Role Derek and Simon: The Show 2007 Art Gallery Patron Curb Your Enthusiasm 2007 Patient Food Chain 2008 Janice Downers Grove 2008 Chatty girl Talkshow with Spike Feresten 2008 Hollywood Reporter Workaholics 2011 Meegan Modern Family 2011 Miss Elaine The Office 2012 Stephanie How to Cheat on Your Wife 2012 Cosmetic Clerk Zeke and Luther 2012 Bambi McFadden Hart of Dixie 2012 Peggy 2 Broke Girls 2012 Kara Arrested Development 2013 Maggie Adam Devine's House Party 2013 Ramona UCB Comedy Originals 2014 - Hot in Cleveland 2015 Emily History of the World... For Now 2016 Mary Poppins/ Weather Woman/ Megan Mike Tyson Mysteries 2016-2017 Cathy Walker/ Amy Morgan

Movies and videos

Movie/ video Year Role Crazy, Stupid, Love. 2011 Sophia Comedy Jam 2012 Carol Trotter Computer Networking 2018 Player Slates 2021 - E. Moji 2021 Elizabeth Moji

Writer credits

Besides acting, Laurel is a writer with three credits.

Title Year Comedy Jam (Video short) 2012 Slates (Video short) 2021 E. Moji (Video short) 2021

Toyota commercials

About five years into her professional career, Laurel Coppock appeared on her first Toyota commercial. She became famous for portraying the character of Jan in the automobile manufacturer's hilarious and catchy commercials.

Her first commercial was in 2012. The company interviewed at least 500 actresses before choosing her. Initially, she signed a one-year contract with Toyota. However, her excellent performance made the company work much longer with her.

She reprised the role of Jan in many other commercials and is still working with the company. Her most recent commercial was in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. She shot her part from her home in March.

What is Laurel Coppock's net worth?

There is no official communication about the actress' net worth. How much does Laurel Coppock make? The amount the actress and comedian makes from featuring in Toyota commercials is yet to be made public. Even so, it is apparent she rakes a significant amount of money from her acting jobs, writing, and appearing in television commercials.

Bobby Mort and Laurel Coppock attend the AT&T AUDIENCE Network Premieres "Loudermilk" And "Hit The Road" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Marriage and children

The talented actress is married to Bobby Mort, a talented actor, writer, and producer. He is known for co-creating and writing Loudermilk and is a Primetime Emmy Award winner. Toyota lady and husband have two children, who they keep away from the limelight.

How tall is Laurel Coppock?

The actress is 5' 6'' or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. She has light brown eyes and brown hair.

Coppock wears dress size 4 (US), shoe size 39, bra size 32B, and her body measurements in inches are 34-24-35.

Quick facts about Laurel Coppock

She is a main company member of The Groundlings in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

She almost gave up on ever appearing in a commercial before bagging the role of Jan.

Laurel Coppock, alias Toyota spokeswoman, is a talented actress and comedian. People best know her as Jan from Toyota commercials. Away from work, she is a wife and mother of two.

