Toyota spokeswoman Laurel Coppock's bio: age, measurements, net worth, baby
Laurel Coppock is a talented American actress. She has starred in movies and television shows such as 2 Broke Girls, Crazy, Stupid, Love., Workaholics, Modern Family, and The Office. However, most people know her as the Toyota spokeswoman or Toyota Jan from several Toyota commercials.
Laurel Coppock earned the nickname Toyota spokeswoman because she has appeared in many Toyota commercials since 2012. Read on to learn more about her life, including her career, age, body measurements, and relationship status.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Laurel Coppock
|Nicknames
|Toyota spokeswoman/ Toyota Jan
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17th July 1977
|Age
|45 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5' 6''
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-60-88
|Bra size
|32B
|Shoe size
|39
|Dress size
|4 (US)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Light brown
|Mother
|Susan Coppock
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Bobby Mort
|Children
|2
|Profession
|Actress, writer, and comedian
Laurel Coppock's biography
Laurel Coppock from Toyota commercials is a gifted actress, writer, and comedian. She has been in the limelight for over a decade, and fans love her bubbly nature.
How old is Toyota Jan?
Laurel, the Toyota commercial girl, is 45 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17th July 1977, and her Zodiac sign is Cancer.
Does Laurel Coppock have siblings?
Laurel Coppock has two sisters. Their names are Selena and Emily. The latter is an art dealer, while Selena is a comedian. Their mother is Susan Coppock, an actress and Broadway dancer in New York, United States of America.
Nationality and ethnicity
The actress' nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America, and resides in America with her family.
Educational background
Laurel Coppock went to Colby College and graduated with a degree in Performing Arts. She then joined the Circle in the Square Acting Conservatory, New York, to study acting.
Career
After completing her studies, the actress and comedian worked in Chicago for five years before moving to Europe. She spent a year in Amsterdam working for the Boom Chicago creative group before moving back to her home country.
After returning to America, she was based in Los Angeles, California, where she landed acting gigs. Her prowess made various producers and directors notice her, so she got many opportunities to feature in movies, videos, and television shows.
In 2007, she landed her first professional acting role. She has 23 acting credits, as listed below. She is also a sketch comedian.
Television shows
|Television production
|Year of production
|Role
|Derek and Simon: The Show
|2007
|Art Gallery Patron
|Curb Your Enthusiasm
|2007
|Patient
|Food Chain
|2008
|Janice
|Downers Grove
|2008
|Chatty girl
|Talkshow with Spike Feresten
|2008
|Hollywood Reporter
|Workaholics
|2011
|Meegan
|Modern Family
|2011
|Miss Elaine
|The Office
|2012
|Stephanie
|How to Cheat on Your Wife
|2012
|Cosmetic Clerk
|Zeke and Luther
|2012
|Bambi McFadden
|Hart of Dixie
|2012
|Peggy
|2 Broke Girls
|2012
|Kara
|Arrested Development
|2013
|Maggie
|Adam Devine's House Party
|2013
|Ramona
|UCB Comedy Originals
|2014
|-
|Hot in Cleveland
|2015
|Emily
|History of the World... For Now
|2016
|Mary Poppins/ Weather Woman/ Megan
|Mike Tyson Mysteries
|2016-2017
|Cathy Walker/ Amy Morgan
Movies and videos
|Movie/ video
|Year
|Role
|Crazy, Stupid, Love.
|2011
|Sophia
|Comedy Jam
|2012
|Carol Trotter
|Computer Networking
|2018
|Player
|Slates
|2021
|-
|E. Moji
|2021
|Elizabeth Moji
Writer credits
Besides acting, Laurel is a writer with three credits.
|Title
|Year
|Comedy Jam (Video short)
|2012
|Slates (Video short)
|2021
|E. Moji (Video short)
|2021
Toyota commercials
About five years into her professional career, Laurel Coppock appeared on her first Toyota commercial. She became famous for portraying the character of Jan in the automobile manufacturer's hilarious and catchy commercials.
Her first commercial was in 2012. The company interviewed at least 500 actresses before choosing her. Initially, she signed a one-year contract with Toyota. However, her excellent performance made the company work much longer with her.
She reprised the role of Jan in many other commercials and is still working with the company. Her most recent commercial was in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak. She shot her part from her home in March.
What is Laurel Coppock's net worth?
There is no official communication about the actress' net worth. How much does Laurel Coppock make? The amount the actress and comedian makes from featuring in Toyota commercials is yet to be made public. Even so, it is apparent she rakes a significant amount of money from her acting jobs, writing, and appearing in television commercials.
Marriage and children
The talented actress is married to Bobby Mort, a talented actor, writer, and producer. He is known for co-creating and writing Loudermilk and is a Primetime Emmy Award winner. Toyota lady and husband have two children, who they keep away from the limelight.
How tall is Laurel Coppock?
The actress is 5' 6'' or 168 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 127 pounds or 58 kilograms. She has light brown eyes and brown hair.
Coppock wears dress size 4 (US), shoe size 39, bra size 32B, and her body measurements in inches are 34-24-35.
Quick facts about Laurel Coppock
- She is a main company member of The Groundlings in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.
- She almost gave up on ever appearing in a commercial before bagging the role of Jan.
Laurel Coppock, alias Toyota spokeswoman, is a talented actress and comedian. People best know her as Jan from Toyota commercials. Away from work, she is a wife and mother of two.
