FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari said he deliberately refused to release his West African School Certificate (WASC) result in the build-up to the 2015 presidential elections.

Buhari said he refused to release his WASSCE result so those attacking him could please themselves and enjoy the political hullabaloo, Daily Trust reported.

He stated this in chapter 5 of the book, Working with Buhari – Reflections of Special Adviser, Media & Publicity (2015-2023), written by his former media adviser, Femi Adesina.

Reacting to the drama that his high school leaving certificate generated, Buhari said he saw his WASSCE certificate sometime in 2018 but decided to keep it to himself.

“I was going through a drawer some days ago and saw copies of my certificate. I always had it, but refused to release it, so that those venting spleen on it could please themselves.”

According to Vanguard, Adesina said when the WAEC Registrar alongside his officials came to present the attestation certificate to Buhari in November 2018, the former president said:

“It would have been impossible for me to attend the Defence Services Staff College, India (1973) and thereafter, United States Army War College, as a Nigerian military officer if I didn’t sit for the WASC examinations in 1961.”

