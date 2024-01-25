Davido and Burna Boy earned multiple nominations at the 2024 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Awards

The Atlantic Records star secured the highest number of nods with five nominations, with Davido having four

These two prominent Nigerian musicians will go head-to-head in three distinct categories as voting commences

Nigerian singers David Adeleke, best known as Davido, and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, have been nominated for the 2024 National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Awards.

The African Giant hitmaker led with five nods, while the Unavailable crooner followed closely with four nominations.

Burna Boy and Davido bag multiple nominations at the 2024 NAACP Awards

Source: Instagram

The two talented musicians will square off against each other in three categories: ‘Outstanding Male Artist’, ‘Outstanding International Song’, and ‘Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration’.

American R&B stars Victoria Monét and Usher received the most nominations in the music/recording categories, with six and five nods, respectively.

Winners will be revealed during a two-hour live TV special, airing Saturday, March 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and CBS.

The NCAAP site is open to public voting to determine the winners of its 55th edition. Voting closes Feb. 24 at 9 pm.

Burna Boy’s nominations are:

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding Album — ‘I Told Them’

Outstanding International Song — ‘City Boys’

Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song — ‘Sittin’ On Top of The World’

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration — ‘Sittin’ On Top of The World’

Davido’s nominations are:

Outstanding Male Artist

Outstanding International Song — ‘Unavailable’ w/

Musa Keys

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album —’Sensational’

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)— ‘Sensational’

See the posts below

Davido's announcement here:

