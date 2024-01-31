Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has shared his excitement with netizens over his trip to Paris

On his Instagram page, Isreal shared a series of photos of himself posing beside the Eiffel Tower as he thanked Davido for sponsoring it

Several social media users reacted to Isreal’s Paris photos in funny ways on social media

Famous Nigerian singer Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has finally travelled to Paris, France, for the first time in his life, all thanks to his boss.

Isreal, who was very excited about his foreign trip, took to his official Instagram page to announce the good news to his fans.

Nigerians react to Isreal DMW's fun photos as he visits Paris for the first time. Photos: @isrealdmw

The DMW crew member shared a series of photos of himself making funny poses beside the Eiffel Tower. He then accompanied the snaps with a caption where he praised his boss, Davido and also showered praises on his children.

According to Isreal, he visited the City of Love for the first time because of the DMW boss.

He wrote:

“First time in Paris, France. Thanks My Oga. All ur children will prosper than you sir, Amen.”

See his post below:

Fans react as Isreal DMW visits Paris

Splendstar:

“Juju is always appreciative and supportive. Get you a man like juju ❤️.”

Millytech_exchnage_:

“Isreal Wetin ur Oga dey give u so some boys dey do ritual because of this type of lifestyle o happy say u nor answer that ur woman wey think say toto na money .”

amb.Eiffel Tower, Paris,.yemisoile:

“Davido is a G.O.A.T; to give multiple people All expenses paid trips to London and Paris is no joke, especially in this economy.”

Jozimusic_:

“Make woman no let us loose guard our God sent helper.”

Andreobosi:

“He chooses money over wife. It’s complicated.”

abiritomi:

“This man is so appreciative; that’s why his oga keeps blessing him. It’s a good thing to always appreciate people.”

Godspower_omoveh:

“Thank God say you no leave your helper fellow woman .”

__onyekachi__:

“I don't care how much a person does for me. I'm never in my life laying on no ground for them to welcome them! I'll never get that picture out of my head!!! But hey, that's the Nigerian way.”

mikejames2128:

“Davido don too use this man.”

aystevee:

“He deserves more. The woman wan break this kind of bond. So the man go remain for edo .”

Edgar_snazzy:

“Na he one person weh nor fit bring anything to the table Dey tell to stop being loyal,omor I’ll lick the place you step your feet on if you treat me like this as my boss.”

Iam_bmodel:

“He deserves everything Davido does for him. He so much loves Davido, and no dey use his Oga play.”

Donshownubes_25:

“See who woman wan make we believe say nah boy boy.. No lie, this kine boy boy, you no like am? That your oga for that your company fit never reach where this "boy boy" don enter for his life.Sora fun obinrin ooo, olohun a wa pelu eee ooo!”

