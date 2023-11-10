Popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has now taken to social media to show off his newborn son

On his official Instagram page, the music star posted adorable photos of his baby to the joy of many fans

A number of netizens reacted to the heartwarming photos by gushing over the little boy and comparing him to Mohbad’s son

Popular Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, better known as Bella Shmurda, is now in the news after he took to social media to show off his fatherhood lifestyle.

Unknown to many, the CashApp crooner is a proud dad of a little boy and he has now cleared doubts online.

Fans gush as Bella Shmurda unveils his son on social media. Photos: @bella_shmurda

On his official Instagram page, Bella Shmurda shared a series of heartwarming photos of his baby boy.

In one of the snaps, the little boy had a pacifier in his mouth with words written on it about loving his father. In another photo, Bella Shmurda was seen carrying the little boy in his hands as they both rocked expensive necklaces around their necks.

Reactions as Bella Shmurda unveils his son online

Shortly after the music star shared the great news of his son on social media, a number of netizens took to his comment section to react. Many of them gushed over the baby boy while others were amused that he posted his son online considering the drama late Mohbad’s wife has been facing over their own son. Some other netizens also claimed there’s a resemblance between Mohbad and Bella Shmurda’s sons.

tiernyolalere:

“Baba Anderson.”

hppeter426:

“Never forget Liam pls keep ur eyes on him.”

zlatan_ibile:

“God bless your family.”

iamotunbaobe:

“Bella Baba Anderson…”

folagold_bellashmurda:

“Daddy Anderson and Daddy Liam much love Top Leader Tiwa.”

jayflex6147:

“I thought it was Liam❤️.”

Hiscynthiadon:

“My love run post am before DNA people go start.”

soft_millionaire:

“Awww twin with moh son.”

Oyin_unusual:

“I thought it was Liam at first Awwn so cute.”

Dominicshania:

“Fr I thought it was Liam.”

Dsxgram:

“Please Always Try your possible best to show Liam Fatherhood love.”

How Bella Shmurda showed off his wife

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella Shmurda recently trended on social media over his partner.

A video made the rounds online of the music star showing off his woman in public.

In the trending clip posted on Instagram by @wahalanetwork and spotted by Legit.ng, the Cash App crooner was spotted taking a walk with his girlfriend and a friend.

