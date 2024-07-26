The ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will be held today at La Grande Seine

It will not be held at a stadium but along France’s most important architectural figures

Team Nigeria will be led by flagbearer Tobi Amusan for their boat cruise on the Seine River

Team Nigeria have unveiled their Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, and Nigerians have a mixed reaction to it, including one who labelled it a church garment.

Nigeria will participate in 11 games at the summer games in France, including the women's football for the first time since the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Hurdle star Tobi Amusan will lead the team as the flagbearer on their boat cruise, with badminton star Anuoluwapo Opeyori named the general captain.

AJ Gold unveils Team Nigeria outfits

Athlete Olayinka Olajide, also known as AJ Gold, has unveiled the range of marches to be used by Team Nigeria at the Games. In the video she shared on social media, about 15 different outfits were displayed.

This includes the native attire for the opening and closing ceremonies, including tracksuits, trackwear, hoodies, headmaster wear, zipper sweaters, and pluto wear.

Nigerians react to opening ceremony outfits

The merches were applauded by Nigerians as beautiful, but the opening ceremony outfit was where some fans drew the line, claiming it looked like the garment worn by Cherubim and Seraphim churches.

@olanreth replied:

“Why them do tie and dye on C & S garment for una, come say make una wear am for opening ceremony 😂😭”

@Greef_Karrga replied:

“Lol everything is 🔥 🔥 🔥 Except that first outfit. What is that? Look like Wetin dem de wear take cook for Amaka buka”

@Bigwills70 wrote:

“About 14 diff attires?? 🤯🤯 wttf. This should cost heavy money normally 🥶.”

@BoazBusari1232 replied:

“More outfits than games we're participating in😂”

Where will the opening ceremony be held?

According to NBC, this year's opening ceremony will be the first not to be held at a stadium and the first in Paris since 1916. It will be held at the Seine River.

It will begin at the Austerlitz Bridge, and each country's delegates will travel about four miles on a boat down the river, passing through the Louvre and the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral and ending at the Trocadero near the Eiffel Tower.

