Sofia Bryant’s biography: age, parents, movies and TV shows

Sofia Bryant is a young American-Finnish actress who has appeared in several television shows and movies. She is best known for portraying the character of Dina on the original Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This. In addition, she has appeared in other series like Blue Bloods and The Good Wife.

Actor Sofia Bryant attends the Build Series to discuss "I Am Not Okay with This" at Build Studio on March 03, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

What else is known about the actress? Find out more about her personal and career life here.

Sofia Bryant's biography

Is Sofia Bryant Finnish? Yes, she comes from an American-Finnish background. The young actress was born in Harlem, New York City, then moved to Finland at the age of 3 only to return to NYC when she was 9. Her nationality is American. She has a younger brother.

Who are Sofia Bryant's parents?

Even though the actress is a popular celebrity, she rarely talks about her family and childhood background. Hence details about Sofia Bryant's dad and mom are not known.

Is Sofia Bryant related to Kobe Bryant?

Sofia is not related to the late Kobe Bryant. However, they share the same surnames.

How old is Sofia Bryant?

Sofia attends Netflix's "I Am Not Okay With This" Photocall at The London West Hollywood on February 25, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

As of 2021, Sofia Bryant's age is 22 years. She celebrates her birthday on December 29 every year. The actress was born in 1999.

How did Sofia Bryant start acting?

The actress started her acting career when she was very young. She fell in love with musical theatre while studying at a conservatory-style theatrical group in New York City.

Her first acting role was in 2015 in the film Birdboy: The Forgotten Children, where she voiced the character of Sandra. In 2016 she was cast in one episode of The Good Wife as Yesha Dargis.

Besides acting, she has also done commercials for brands like Macy's, Coca Cola, Apple, Airheads, Verizon and Ring Pop.

Sofia Bryant's movies and TV shows

What shows is Sofia Bryant in? Below are all the films and series she has played a role in.

2021: 27 Candles as Cheyenne, 16 & 20

as Cheyenne, 16 & 20 2021: The Girl in the Woods as Tasha

as Tasha 2021: Mark, Mary & Some Other People as Tori

as Tori 2020: I Am Not Okay with This as Dina

as Dina 2019: The Code as Janea Kroll

as Janea Kroll 2018: Suspicion as Ellie Goodman

as Ellie Goodman 2018: Blue Bloods as Female Explorer

as Female Explorer 2016: The Good Wife as Yesha Dargis

as Yesha Dargis 2015: Birdboy: The Forgotten Children as Sandra

Is Sofia Bryant dating anyone?

The American actress has not spoken publicly about her love life, nor has she posted anything on her social media platform that indicates she might be in a relationship.

What are Sofia Bryant's measurements?

Sofia attends the opening night of The Six Feet Apart Experiment (SFAE) at The Landmark on October 26, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

The actress is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 119 pounds (54 kg). Her body measurements are 36-24-35 inches (91-60-88 cm).

Sofia Bryant is an up-and-coming actress with almost a dozen acting credits under her name. She began her acting career when she was young, and her future in the film and television industry is promising.

