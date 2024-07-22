Ini Edo Finally Speaks Amid Allegation of Being Godswill Akpabio’s Ex-bae: “Steeze and Composure”
- Nigerian actress Ini Edo made headlines recently after rumours sprang up about her being Godswill Akpabio’s former side chick
- Popular, controversial Instagram blog Gistlovers listed the actress among other top female celebrities
- As the reports spread like wildfire on social media, the mother of one broke her silence, triggering massive reactions online
Nigerian actress Ini Edo has spoken out amid rumours that she was romantically involved with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.
This came after the infamous Instagram blog Gistlovers claimed that Ini Edo, popular hair vendor Wanneka, and others had romantic relationships with Godswill Akpabio.
In the midst of the social media frenzy, Ini Edo, who remained unconcerned about rumours, took to Instagram to share some adorable images of herself with the caption:
“Maintaining Steeze and composure and summering at the same time. This beautiful outfit had gotten too many compliments, all credit to @may8gallery.”
See her post below:
Ini Edo’s pictures spur reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
laetus_twinz:
"Our own brown sugar."
callmejennyluv:
"No be me go type that thing wey dey your mind, use your hand type am."
iamlybra:
"Mom Mom. Brown Sugar Of the most High."
kosisochukwu_omeke:
"Everything Victony sang in RISK! Dress, correct, shoe, e bam, bum bum set, face, mmuuuaaahhh."
liberianjue1:
"Bitter and unhappy people are many on social media .waiting to feed on ugly stories with no evidence . Dey there dey wait to feed on negativity stories while others are living and making names for themselves."
victor.grants:
"We know who be your sponsor?"
golden_isoken:
"Gistlover go whine you but nor panic maintain ur steeve."
preshhhxxo:
"It’s so sad seeing the comment sectionhow people are insult@ng our very own leg@ndini you made a name for yourself over the years you was loved and respected why did you do this to yourself manwhy just why I am so upset man."
Actress Etinosa makes heads turn as she debuts her new body in viral video: “E hard like 7 days agidi”
preshprecious22:
"Mama ur name came out in merit list."
graceobika:
"Akwa-ibom people money looks so good on you sis! Amebo people make I type that thing Una dey look for."
Ini Edo rocks a lovely black dress
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo got her fans excited with a photo she recently posted online.
On her Instagram page, the role interpreter made some flowery comments about herself and praised her look.
Her fans were in awe of her, and they noted that her outfit was beautiful; they also made nice comments about her skin.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.