Nigerian actress Ini Edo made headlines recently after rumours sprang up about her being Godswill Akpabio’s former side chick

Popular, controversial Instagram blog Gistlovers listed the actress among other top female celebrities

As the reports spread like wildfire on social media, the mother of one broke her silence, triggering massive reactions online

Nigerian actress Ini Edo has spoken out amid rumours that she was romantically involved with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

This came after the infamous Instagram blog Gistlovers claimed that Ini Edo, popular hair vendor Wanneka, and others had romantic relationships with Godswill Akpabio.

Ini Edo reacted amid viral rumour of her and Godswill Akpabio. Credit: @iniedo, @godswill_akpabio

Source: Instagram

In the midst of the social media frenzy, Ini Edo, who remained unconcerned about rumours, took to Instagram to share some adorable images of herself with the caption:

“Maintaining Steeze and composure and summering at the same time. This beautiful outfit had gotten too many compliments, all credit to @may8gallery.”

See her post below:

Ini Edo’s pictures spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

laetus_twinz:

"Our own brown sugar."

callmejennyluv:

"No be me go type that thing wey dey your mind, use your hand type am."

iamlybra:

"Mom Mom. Brown Sugar Of the most High."

kosisochukwu_omeke:

"Everything Victony sang in RISK! Dress, correct, shoe, e bam, bum bum set, face, mmuuuaaahhh."

liberianjue1:

"Bitter and unhappy people are many on social media .waiting to feed on ugly stories with no evidence . Dey there dey wait to feed on negativity stories while others are living and making names for themselves."

victor.grants:

"We know who be your sponsor?"

golden_isoken:

"Gistlover go whine you but nor panic maintain ur steeve."

preshhhxxo:

"It’s so sad seeing the comment sectionhow people are insult@ng our very own leg@ndini you made a name for yourself over the years you was loved and respected why did you do this to yourself manwhy just why I am so upset man."

preshprecious22:

"Mama ur name came out in merit list."

graceobika:

"Akwa-ibom people money looks so good on you sis! Amebo people make I type that thing Una dey look for."

Ini Edo rocks a lovely black dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo got her fans excited with a photo she recently posted online.

On her Instagram page, the role interpreter made some flowery comments about herself and praised her look.

Her fans were in awe of her, and they noted that her outfit was beautiful; they also made nice comments about her skin.

