Lokoja, Kogi state - Apostle Ako Anthony of the Mountain of Christ Prayer Ministry International has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will triumph in two states in the off-cycle elections on Saturday, November 11.

Apostle Anthony during a Facebook Live on Wednesday, November 8, seen by Legit.ng, said the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will win Bayelsa state. Governor Duoye Diri is the candidate of the PDP in Bayelsa.

Off-cycle elections: “I see 2/1", Apostle Anthony

According to the Apostle Anthony, in Imo, Hope Uzodimma would “take back” his ‘mandate’ “by all means”.

He also said in Kogi state, APC’s Ahmed Ododo will be declared the winner.

Apostle Anthony said:

“If results would come out to the public, I believe it’s going to be PDP one state, APC, two states. That is what I am seeing in the realm of the spirit.

“And it is not going to be easy for the other opposition party to take one state, but two states for sure goes (sic) for the APC. Then the other state, that one is for PDP, but it’s a battle.”

He continued:

“Imo state, APC will take it back by all means, APC will take Kogi state, and the one of Bayelsa state, it is going to be struggle. It is a battle for PDP to take Bayelsa state back because there is something that has been sowed (sic) behind.

“I see two over one in the election – not three zero.

“I have spoken, this is what I see for sure.”

Kogi: "Winner is between Muri and APC"

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Eneojo Suleman, a Senior Pastor at the Hill of Shalom Global Ministry, said the coming Kogi state governorship election "is going to be tough".

Pastor Suleman said he sees the election marred by deadly clashes.

