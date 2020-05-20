50 famous young blonde actresses that we all know and love
The modern-day film and television industry has grown tremendously, with numerous movies and series released yearly. Central to this growth are the various actors and actresses who bring the fictional characters to life. Actresses vary greatly, especially in terms of physical appearance. One of the most distinctive features of an actress is their hair. Who are the most famous blonde actresses today?
Some of the most prolific roles in recent cinema have been played by blonde actresses. While physical features have little if anything to do with a person's talent, there are undoubtedly numerous blonde actresses today.
Famous blonde actresses today
Here is a look at the 50 blonde actresses we all know and love.
1. Abigail Breslin
- Date of birth: April 14 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 155 cm
Abigail Kathleen Breslin is an American actress and the younger sister of Spencer Breslin. She is best known for her roles in Signs, Little Miss Sunshine, No Reservations, My Sister's Keeper, Zombieland, and Rango.
2. Ava Elizabeth Sambora
- Date of birth: October 4 1997
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 160 cm
Ava Elizabeth Sambora is known for her appearance in movies like Mommy Be Mine, and This is 40.
3. Blake Lively
- Date of birth: August 25 1987
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 178 cm
Blake is an award-winning actress who made her professional debut in her father's directorial project Sandman (1998).
4. Brec Bassinger
- Date of birth: May 25 1999
- Age: 23 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 157 cm
Brec is an American actress, best known for her leading role as Bella Dawson on the Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs, as well as her portrayal of Catherine in 47 Meters Down. Brec is among the best-known young blonde actresses in their 20s.
5. Brie Larson
- Date of birth: October 1 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 170 cm
Brie is an actress renowned for portraying a young woman who has been kidnapped and held prisoner by a sexual predator in the hugely popular independent film Room (2015).
6. Brooklyn Decker
- Date of birth: April 12 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Brooklyn made her feature film debut in Just Go with It (2011) and later landed one of the lead roles in Battleship (2012).
7. Halston Sage
- Date of birth: May 10 1993
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 166 cm
Halston began her acting career in 2012 when she appeared in How to Rock.
8. Camila Morrone
- Date of birth: June 16 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Camila Rebeca Morrone is an American model and actress. She made her acting debut in the James Franco film Bukowski.
9. Caylee Cowan
- Date of birth: March 19 1998
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 168 cm
Caylee is renowned for her role in the film Sunrise in Heaven (2019), as well as her production role in a documentary on refugees entitled The Peace Between.
10. Morgan Lily Jane Gross
- Date of birth: April 11 2000
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 165 cm
Morgan is a model and actress best known for her roles in Into the Jungle Gym (2006) and Curb Your Enthusiasm (2009).
11. Chloë Grace Moretz
- Date of birth: February 10 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 163 cm
Chloe is an American actress who began her acting career as a child, with early roles in the supernatural horror film The Amityville Horror (2005). Some of her other notable roles include those in Desperate Housewives (2006–07) and The Eye (2008).
12. Dakota Fanning
- Date of birth: February 23 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 163 cm
Hannah Dakota Fanning is an American actress. She rose to prominence at the age of seven for her performance as Lucy Dawson in the drama film I Am Sam.
13. Alice Eve
- Date of birth: February 6 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 166 cm
Alice Sophia Eve is a British-American actress. Her movie career includes roles in She's Out of My League, Men in Black 3, and Before We Go.
14. Amanda Seyfried
- Date of birth: December 3 1985
- Age: 36 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 160 cm
One can't speak of the top blonde actresses in their 30s without mentioning Amanda Seyfried. She began modelling at age eleven and ventured into acting at age 15 with recurring roles as Lucy Montgomery on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns and Joni Stafford on the ABC soap opera All My Children.
15. Amber Heard
- Date of birth: April 22 1986
- Age: 36 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 170 cm
Amber Laura Heard is an American actress. She had her first leading role in the horror film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and went on to star in films such as The Ward and Drive Angry.
16. AnnaLynne McCord
- Date of birth: July 16 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 171 cm
AnnaLynne McCord is an American actress, activist, and model. McCord first gained prominence in 2007 as the scheming Eden Lord on Nip/Tuck and as Loren Wakefield on American Heiress.
17. Dove Cameron
- Date of birth: January 15 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 157 cm
Dove Olivia Cameron is an American singer and actress. She played a dual role as the eponymous character in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie, for which she won the Daytime Emmy Award.
18. Elisha Cuthbert
- Date of birth: November 30 1982
- Age: 39 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 159 cm
Elisha Ann Cuthbert Phaneuf is a Canadian actress and model. As a child actress, she made her first televised appearance as an extra in the Canadian horror-themed series for children, Are You Afraid of the Dark?
19. Elle Fanning
- Date of birth: April 9 1998
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Mary Elle Fanning is an American actress. She made her film debut as the younger version of her sister Dakota Fanning's character in the drama film I Am Sam.
20. Emma Roberts
- Date of birth: February 10 1991
- Age: 31 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 156 cm
Emma Rose Roberts is an American actress. Known for her work in film and television projects of the horror and thriller genres, she has received various accolades, including a ShoWest Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and a Young Artist Award.
21. Natasha Bassett
- Date of birth: October 16 1992
- Age: 29 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175
Natasha is an Australian actress who rose to fame following her portrayal of Gloria DeLamour in the 2016 film Hail, Caesar! She also had recurring roles in the television series Rake and Camp.
22. Gracie Dzienny
- Date of birth: August 26 1995
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 170 cm
Gracie Dzienny is an American actress. She is known for her roles as Amanda McKay on Nickelodeon's Supah Ninjas and Greer Danville on Chasing Life.
23. Hayden Panettiere
- Date of birth: August 21 1989
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 152 cm
Hayden Lesley Panettiere is an American actress, model, and singer. She is best known for her lead roles as Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series Heroes.
24. Hilary Duff
- Date of birth: September 28 1987
- Age: 34 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 157 cm
Hilary Duff is an American fashion model and actress best known for her role as Lizzie McGuire on the Disney Channel's Lizzie McGuire.
25. AnnaSophia Robb
- Date of birth: December 8 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 152 cm
AnnaSophia's television debut came on September 19, 2004, when she featured in Drake & Josh. She then landed her first major role two months later when she was named part of the cast of Samantha: An American Girl Holiday.
26. Emily Jordan Osment
- Date of birth: March 10 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 159 cm
Emily is renowned for her roles in Soccer Mom (2008), Cyberbully (2011) and Kiss Me (2014).
27. Sophie Turner
- Date of birth: February 21 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Sophie Turner is an English actress. She is best known for portraying Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones.
28. Jessica Simpson
- Date of birth: July 10 1980
- Age: 42 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 160 cm
Jessica Ann Simpson is an American singer, actress, and businesswoman. Some of her most prominent roles are in The Dukes of Hazard, Blonde Ambition, and Employee of the Month.
29. Jordyn Jones
- Date of birth: March 13 2000
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 155 cm
Jordyn is best known for her roles in Todrick Hall: Fre*ks Like Me (2014) and Shake It Up (2010).
30. Jennifer Lawrence
- Date of birth: August 15 1990
- Age: 31 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Jennifer is, without a doubt, one of the most famous blonde actresses of all time. She is known for numerous roles, some of the most notable being the Hunger Games franchise, Red Sparrow, and Passengers.
31. Kate Bosworth
- Date of birth: January 2 1983
- Age: 39 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 169 cm
Kate is an American actress and model. After landing some minor roles in The Horse Whisperer and Remember the Titans, Kate rose to prominence following her role as a young surfer in the box-office hit Blue Crush.
32. Francesca Scorsese
- Date of birth: November 16 1999
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 168 cm
Francesca was born to director Martin Scorsese and his wife, Helen. She is popularly known for her role in the 2004's movie The Aviator.
33. Kathryn Love Newton
- Date of birth: February 8 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 165 cm
Kathryn Newton is best known for her starring roles as Louise Brooks in the CBS comedy series Gary Unmarried and Abigail Carlson in Big Little Lies.
34. Kiernan Shipka
- Date of birth: November 10 1999
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 157 cm
Kiernan Brennan Shipka is an American actress renowned for playing Sally Draper on the AMC series Mad Men (2007), Hyman in Feud (2017), and Jinora Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005).
35. Kirsten Dunst
- Date of birth: April 30 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 170 cm
Kirsten Caroline Dunst is an American actress. She is the recipient of various accolades, including a Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.
36. Savannah Kennick
- Date of birth: August 10 1998
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 173 cm
Savannah rose to fame following her breakout role as Heidi in the 2016 comedy horror film Holidays.
37. Lili Reinhart
Date of birth: September 13 1996
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 168 cm
Lili Pauline Reinhart is renowned for portraying Betty Cooper on The CW teen drama series Riverdale and Annabelle in Hustlers.
38. Lily-Rose Depp
- Date of birth: May 27 1999
- Age: 23 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 160 cm
Lily-Rose Melody Depp is a French American actress and model. She began her acting career with a small role in Tusk and went on to star in The Dancer.
39. Madison Iseman
- Date of birth: February 14 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 157 cm
Madison Iseman is an American actress best known for her role in Still the King, in which she played Charlotte.
40. Madison Riley
- Date of birth: March 16 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Riley is best known for her portrayal of Gretchen in Goodbye Zoey.
41. Margot Robbie
- Date of birth: July 2 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 168 cm
Margot Elise Robbie is an Australian actress and producer. She is known for her roles in both blockbusters and independent films, including Suic*de Squad, Barbie, and Focus.
42. Hunter King
- Date of birth: October 9, 1993
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 165 cm
Hunter is renowned for her roles in A Girl Like Her (2015), Life in Pieces (2015) and The Young and the Restless.
43. Mia Rose Frampton
- Date of birth: March 10 1996
- Age: 26 years
- Height: 161 cm
Mia Rose Frampton is an American actress. She is known for her role as Becca Keeler, the younger sister of Payson Keeler, in Make It or Break It.
44. Nicola Peltz
- Date of birth: January 9 1995
- Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 166 cm
Nicola Anne Peltz is an American actress who played Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel. In 2014, she starred as Tessa Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction.
45. Olivia Holt
- Date of birth: August 5 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 161 cm
Olivia Hastings Holt is a prolific singer and actress renowned for playing one of the titular roles in Tandy Bowen (Dagger) in Cloak & Dagger.
46. Saoirse Ronan
- Date of birth: April 12 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 168 cm
Saoirse began her acting career as a child and came to international prominence in 2007 after co-starring with Keira Knightley in the film Atonement.
47. Scarlett Johansson
- Date of birth: November 22 1984
- Age: 37 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 160 cm
Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an American actress renowned for her role as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) in numerous Marvel films.
48. Sierra McCormick
- Date of birth: October 28 1997
- Age: 24 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 155 cm
This blonde actress is best known for her recurring role as Lilith on the television series Supernatural.
49. Maggie Grace
- Date of birth: 21 September 1983
- Age: 38 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 175 cm
Margaret Grace is an American actress and model. She is known for playing Shannon Rutherford on the ABC television series Lost, Kim Mills in the Taken trilogy.
50. Willow Shields
- Date of birth: June 1 2000
- Age: 22 years (as of 2022)
- Height: 157 cm
Willow is an American actress who rose to prominence following her portrayal of Primrose Everdeen in the sci-fi dystopian movie series The Hunger Games. Today, she is among the top up-and-rising blonde young actresses.
What does blonde mean?
The word is usually used to describe a woman or girl having fair hair and usually fair skin and light eyes.
What is the difference between blonde and brunette?
Brunette is a term that is used to refer to a person that has brown or black hair. The term brunette covers hair colours ranging from light brown to black. Blond, or blonde, is a person that has fair hair, often the result of low concentrations of brown eumelanin.
There are numerous well-known blonde actresses in today's film and television industry. These talented individuals have played a huge role in the advancement of the entertainment industry through their portrayal of numerous characters.
