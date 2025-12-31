Road accidents in Nigeria rose sharply in the second quarter of 2025, with speed violations identified as the leading cause

Fresh figures from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that fatalities and injuries remained high despite slight quarterly declines in crash numbers

Authorities said driver behaviour and unsafe practices continued to fuel the crisis, prompting nationwide campaigns to curb reckless driving

Road accidents in Nigeria surged by 9.4 percent in the second quarter of 2025, according to fresh data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and sourced from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The report showed that crashes rose to 2,631 in Q2 2025, compared with 2,404 recorded in the same quarter of 2024. However, the figure represented a slight 0.72 percent decrease from 2,650 crashes reported in the first quarter of 2025.

Speed violations topped the list of causative factors, followed by tyre bursts, brake failures, wrongful overtaking, and dangerous driving. Other causes included the use of phones while driving, fatigue, alcohol or drug use, poor weather, and sign light violations.

Fatalities and injuries from road crashes

The NBS data revealed that 1,018 males and 217 females were killed in Q2 2025, accounting for 81.77 percent and 18.23 percent of total deaths, respectively. Serious crashes dominated with 1,728 cases, compared to 636 fatal and 267 minor incidents.

A total of 3,806 vehicles were involved in crashes during the quarter, representing a 2.28 percent decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Regional breakdown showed the South West recorded the highest number of crashes at 772, followed by the North-Central with 699. The South-South had the least with 160. The North-West reported the highest casualties with 2,597, while the South-South recorded the lowest at 442.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway accidents

Between January and March 2025, no fewer than 73 persons lost their lives and 393 others sustained injuries in crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Figures from the FRSC indicated that 1,271 people were involved in 175 crashes during the period.

January recorded the highest number of crashes, while February had the highest fatalities. Notable incidents included a crash around Ayetoro claiming nine lives in February, a lone accident at Fatgbems bus stop killing five persons in January, and four deaths in Alapako in March.

The FRSC document showed reductions in crashes and injuries in February and March compared to January, but fatalities increased. “Using January 2025 as a baseline, there is a 29 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes in February over January 2025 and a 6 per cent reduction in March over January 2025.

Additionally, there is a 38 per cent reduction in persons injured in February over January 2025 and an 8 per cent reduction in March over January 2025. However, there is also a 43 per cent increase in the number of persons killed in road crashes in February over January 2025 and 5 per cent increase in March over January 2025,” the document read.

National toll between January and September 2025

The FRSC disclosed that 3,433 people were killed and 22,162 injured in 6,858 crashes nationwide between January and September 2025. Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, speaking in Abuja on Monday, said driver fatigue, overloading, and unsafe practices such as transporting fuel in plastic containers were major causes.

“Apparently, driver behaviour is a fundamental element in determining safety on our highways. It is expected that the 2025 end-of-year campaign will create the needed awareness and sensitization for drivers to take up the issue of safety more seriously,” he noted.

Ember Months campaign against reckless driving

The FRSC launched its 2025 Ember Months Public Enlightenment and Sensitisation Campaign themed “Take Responsibility for Your Safety: Stop Distracted Driving.” The campaign, running from December 15 to January 15, aims to reduce crashes during the festive season.

Measures outlined included deploying personnel along major highways, conducting free vehicle checks, holding motor park rallies, and organising town hall meetings with transport unions. Mohammed said these steps were expected to reduce crash occurrences and fatalities.

He also highlighted improvements in driver training, collaboration with driving schools, and reactivation of mobile courts to tackle infractions such as speeding and overloading. Plans were also underway to host an International Conference on Road Crash Victims in Africa from November 16–18, 2025, in partnership with the KRSD Road Safety Foundation.

Regional enforcement efforts

In Plateau State, FRSC commander Olajide Mogaji announced the deployment of 1,500 personnel for the ember months. He warned against reckless driving, saying:

“Road traffic crashes are no respecters of any vehicle, politicians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, or any person at all. It’s a clarion call for us to do it right on the road. Safety first.”

In Bauchi State, sector commander Apaji Boyi reported 432 deaths and 2,070 injuries in crashes within one month. He identified driver fatigue, overloading, alcohol use, and phone distractions as key causes. He urged Nigerians to support the FRSC’s efforts to ensure safer roads nationwide.

Motor accident claims lives of 18 people

Legit.ng earlier reported that No fewer than 18 people lost their lives, while two others sustained critical injuries, in a multiple-vehicle accident along the Dutse–Kiyawa Road in Jigawa state on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Reports indicated that the crash, which occurred around midday, involved two Golf 3 cars and a tipper truck.

The tragedy came just days after another fatal accident on Christmas Day, when 11 people died, and nine others were injured at Beguwa village along Sankara Road in Ringim local government area.

