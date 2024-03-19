Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriends: who has the actress dated?

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress, producer, and model based in the United States. She gained prominence for portraying Eleven in the Netflix TV series Stranger Things. The actress has gained a massive following, and fans are curious about her dating life. What does Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend list look like?

Millie Bobby Brown smiling for the camera. Photo: @milliebobbybrown on Instagram (modified by author)

The English actress debuted her acting career in 2013. Since then, she has appeared in films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Enola Holmes. Millie received two nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Stranger Things. The topic of Millie Bobby Brown's BF has been trending online as her fans want to know if she is as successful in her love life as she is in her career.

Profile summary

Full name Millie Bobby Brown Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 2004 Age 20 years (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Marbella, Spain Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Body measurements in inches 30-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 76-64-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Kelly Brown Father Robert Brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Jacob Hurley Bongiovi University Purdue University Profession Actress, producer, model Net worth $14 million Instagram @milliebobbybrown Facebook @milliebobbybrown

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

The actress was born to British parents in Marbella, Andalusia, Spain, on 19 February 2004. She is a British national of white ethnicity. Millie Bobby Brown's parents are Kelly Brown and Robert Brown.

The young actress grew up in Bournemouth, England, alongside her three siblings, Paige, Charlie and Ava Brown. She is an online student at Purdue University.

Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend history

Besides her current relationship, the Stranger Things star has been romantically linked with several celebrities. Some are confirmed, while others are more speculations. Here is a look at who the actress has been romantically involved with:

Five facts about Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram (modified by author)

Jacob Hurley Bongiovi (2021–Present)

Who is Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend? The British actress is dating Jacob Hurley Bongiovi. He is an American actor and model. Jacob is also the son of American singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi.

Rumours of the two dating started in June 2021 after the actor after Bongiovi posted a photo with Bobby on Instagram. The couple was also spotted holding hands in New York City.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Damsel" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on 01 March 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Millie and Jacob made their red carpet debut on 13 March 2022 at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London. According to two Instagram announcements on 11 April 2023, the two are engaged. The actress posted a photo of the two together while wearing a ring on her finger. She wrote:

I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.

The also posted a couple of snaps from the same photo shoot. She confirmed the engagement during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show on 29 February 2024, stating that it happened on vacation underwater.

Joseph Robinson (2020)

Joseph Robinson poses for a photo in Dubai on 7 April 2022 (L). The rugby player at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa on 7 February 2023. Photo: @joseph2robinson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Godzilla vs Kong actress allegedly dated Joseph Robinson. He is a renowned rugby player for Wigan Warriors. Rumours about the two being an item surfaced online in January 2020. Millie and Joseph reportedly met while vacationing in Maldives in November 2019.

The rugby player posted a few since-deleted Instagram pictures from the Maldives vacation, and Millie was featured in one photo. The rising star also posted a photo wearing the jersey of Joseph's dad's rugby team jersey. The actress also commented on a number of his Instagram snaps.

The pair confirmed the relationship in January 2020 in a loved-up snap on social media. Daily Mail reported they parted ways in August 2020 after dating for around 10 months.

Romeo Beckham (2019)

Romeo Beckham attends The Fashion Awards 2023, presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on 04 December 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dominic Lipinski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Millie and Romeo James Beckham are rumoured to have dated in 2019. According to The Sun, they met in December 2016 at charity Unicef's 70th-anniversary gala. They were handing out an award together.

Romeo is an English professional football player for the English team Brentford B. He is also a celebrity child. He is the son of former English footballer David Beckham and British fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham. The two later broke up—Romeo started dating model Mia Moocher, but the relationship ended in February 2024.

Jacob Sartorius (2017–2018)

Jacob Sartorius attends Screamfest LA Screening of WellGo USA's "The Loneliest Boy In The World" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 12 October 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

Millie started dating Jacob Sartorius in October 2017. He is a digital content creator and singer from the United States. Sartorius gained immense fame for sharing lip-syncing videos on social media.

Bobby and Sartorius celebrated ushered 2018 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The two broke up in July 2018 after seven months of dating. According to Teen Vogue, Millie released a statement:

The decision between Jacob and I was completely mutual. We are both happy and remaining friends.

However, in December of the same year, there was speculation that the two got back together after Jacob revealed he was secretly dating. The two never confirmed or denied the speculation.

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake attend the Netflix Golden Globes after party at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on 7 January 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Millie and Drake did not date. However, the Canadian rapper came under fire after the English actress spoke about their friendship. According to Mens Journal, during the 2018 Emmy Awards, the actress stated that Drake was a great friend and role model to her. She also revealed that the two spoke frequently. She said:

We just texted each other the other day. He was like, 'I miss you so much,' I was like, 'I miss you more.'

Some people called this friendship inappropriate as she was only 14 years old. Drake responded to the controversy in his new album, For All the Dogs, released on 6 October 2023. In the song Another Late Night, he references the criticism of his friendship with the actress.

My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin', ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin' 'bout some Millie Bobby, look / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin' / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes.

FAQs

Who is Milly Bobby Brown? She is an English actress, producer, and model who works in the United States. How old is Milly Bobby Brown? The rising British actress is 20 years old as of 2024. She was born on 19 February 2004. Who is millie bobby brown dating? The actress is dating fellow actor and model Jacob Hurley Bongiovi. Did Jake Bongiovi propose to Millie Bobby Brown? Yes, Jake proposed to the Stranger Things actress in April 2023. Who are Millie Bobby Brown's ex-boyfriends? The English actress's ex-boyfriends are Jacob Sartorius, Romeo Beckham, and Joseph Robinson. Did Millie Bobby Brown date Drake? No, the two were just friends. How old was Millie when she dated Jacob? She dated Jacob Sartorius when she was 15 years old.

Millie Bobby Brown is an English actress, producer, and model best known for her role in Stranger Things. Jacob Sartorius, Romeo Beckham, and Joseph Robinson are the former Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriends. She is engaged to fellow actor and model Jacob Hurley Bongiovi. The actress is based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

