Gambian Government University Renames Faculty After Influential Nigerian

The University of The Gambia announced that it had renamed its School of Agriculture and Environmental Services after former President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

The institution said the decision was taken to recognise his contributions to agricultural transformation, food security, and development across Africa.

President Barrow unveils plaque

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, unveiled a plaque renaming the faculty as the Dr. Akinwumi Adesina School of Agriculture and Environmental Services.

He described the gesture as a tribute to Adesina’s visionary leadership and lasting impact on the continent.

AfDB achievements under Adesina

Adesina, who served as AfDB President from 2015 to 2025, was credited with spearheading the bank’s transformative High 5s agenda: Light Up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Integrate Africa, Industrialise Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life of the People of Africa.

According to AfDB data, the programme positively impacted more than 535 million people across the continent. The statement added:

“During his tenure, the Bank’s capital base grew from $93 billion to $318 billion, the highest in its history.

The institution also earned global recognition, including awards as the most transparent financial institution in the world and the best multilateral development bank, while retaining its AAA credit rating from international rating agencie

Feed Africa strategy and landmark bridge

A major pillar of Adesina’s legacy remained the Feed Africa Strategy, which helped transform agricultural production and improve food security for more than 104 million people across Africa.

In The Gambia, the AfDB under his leadership financed a landmark bridge linking the country with Senegal.

The project fulfilled a decades-old dream since independence in the 1960s and significantly reduced travel time between both countries, boosting trade and regional integration.

Official letter of recognition

The statement revealed that the decision to rename the faculty was communicated in a letter dated November 27, 2025, signed by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Professor Pierre Gomez.

Gomez wrote:

“Your tenure as President of the African Development Bank has been transformative, driving economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development across Africa.

Your leadership in launching the Feed Africa Strategy and the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) initiative has revolutionised agricultural productivity and food security, empowering millions of smallholder farmers and enhancing climate resilience.”

Earlier reforms in Nigeria

The university also acknowledged Adesina’s earlier reforms as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, noting that they laid “a strong foundation for modernising the agricultural sector, boosting food production, and creating economic opportunities.”

Inspiring future generations

The University of The Gambia said the renaming aimed to immortalise Adesina’s legacy and inspire students to emulate his vision and commitment to Africa’s development.

“By naming our School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in your honour, we seek to inspire our students to emulate your vision, determination, and passion for Africa’s development,” the statement read.

Adesina’s response

In a letter of appreciation to President Barrow, Adesina described the honour as deeply humbling.

“It is with great humility and a deep sense of gratitude that I express my immense appreciation for the exceptional honour you have conferred on me with the renaming of the School of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the University of The Gambia.

It is a rare honour which immortalises my name in recognition of my leadership in supporting the transformation of agriculture in Africa,” he said.

Adesina added that he looked forward to visiting The Gambia to witness what he described as a “monumental development which will remain ever green in my memory.” He also thanked the Minister of Higher Education, members of the University’s Governing Council, the Vice-Chancellor, and the Dean of the School of Agriculture.

In 2023, President Barrow had conferred on Adesina The Gambia’s highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Republic, in recognition of his leadership and contributions to The Gambia and Africa.

