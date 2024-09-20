List of courses offered at Bamidele Olumilua University, fees and cut-off

Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science, and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) is a state university established in 2020. This prestigious university is recognized and approved by the National Universities Commission, JAMB, and the National Youth Service Corp. Do you envision your next study chapter in this institution? Knowing the list of courses offered at Bamidele Olumilua University, including their fees and cut-off marks, will be a good start.

Bamidele Olumilua University graduating student (L). The Bamidele University logo (R). Photo: @BOUESTI on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

BOUESTI's mission is to disseminate advanced knowledge in Science and Technology to help students tackle 21st-century challenges. In its vision statement, BOUESTI seeks to be a leading international learning institution in innovation. As a result, all courses offered are geared towards producing self-reliant, research-driven, and culturally sound alumni.

Faculties and list of courses offered at Bamidele Olumilua University

The university offers competitive undergraduate degree programs across more than eight faculties. Candidates seeking a spot at this prestigious university must meet specific minimum requirements, and the cut-off mark is crucial. Below is an overview of BOUESTI degree courses and their respective faculties.

Biological Science

Science Laboratory Technology

Microbiology

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Science Education

Mathematics

Physics

Biology

Chemistry

Agriculture

Integrated Science.

Management Science

Accounting

Business Administration

Office and Information Management

Media and Performing Studies

Theater Arts

Music

Mass Communication

Peace and Security Studies

Peace and Conflict Studies

Criminology and Security Studies

Social Science Education

Social Studies

Geography

Economics

Political Science

Chemical Science

Industrial Chemistry

Human Kinetics and Health Education

Health Education

Human Kinetics and Sport Science

Language Education

Entrepreneurship

Economics

Computer Science

Architecture

Political Science

Physics with Electronics

Industrial Mathematics

Environmental Management

Food and Nutrition

Food Science & Technology

Engineering and Technology

Building Technology

Industrial Technology

Civil Engineering

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Education and Guidance

Business Education

Educational Management

Environmental Education

Guidance and Counseling

Christian Religious Studies

What is the cut-off for BOUESTI courses?

As per JAMB UTME, the general cut-off mark for university entry in the 2024/2025 academic year is 170. According to the university's management, Bamidele Olumilua University's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 session in JAMB is 160 and above. However, candidates who scored 140 marks and above in their last UTME exam (2024) are eligible for admission.

Bamidele Olumilua University's cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 session in JAMB is 160 and above. Photo: @sdominick

Source: Getty Images

Cut-off points depend on the overall performance metrics of applicants, the number of slots available per department, and a course's popularity. Also, note that cut-off marks aren't the same for all courses. For example, the cut-off marks for civil engineering may differ from those for political science.

Apart from meeting the university’s cut-off points, candidates must also satisfy the following requirements to qualify for admission:

Must have received five (5) O'Level Credit passes (SSCE/GCE/WASC), including Mathematics, English, and three (3) other relevant subjects in no more than two sittings.

Direct Entry (DE) candidates will require Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMBE), ND, NCE, and HND results.

Applicants must have selected BOUESTI as their first choice. If not, eligible candidates are advised to effect a change of course and institution via the JAMB portal.

What are the school fees for Bamidele Olumilua University?

BOUESTI’s fee structure is one of the most forgiving out there. Tuition fees differ depending on whether you're applying to a non-science, science, or technology course. However, payments can be split over two semesters, allowing candidates ample time to raise fees.

Below is a breakdown of BOUESTI's fee structure for the academic year 2023/2024. Remember that these figures don't remain constant, as the university board may change the fee requirements.

Course type First semester fee (60%) Second-semester fee (40%) Session totals Non-science courses N105,330 N70,200 N175,530 Science courses N120,330 N80,220 N200,550 Technology courses N126,330 N84,220 N210,550

Interested candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of N10,000. Additionally, an acceptance fee of N50,000 applies to all degree programs. To pay the acceptance fee, follow the following procedure:

Visit the BOUESTI student portal and click "Student Login". Provide your JAMB registration number as your Username and "password1" as your password to log in. Complete your bio-data on the dashboard and click "Fees Payment". On the drop-down options, click "Acceptance" as your payment type. Follow the steps to complete payment. To complete tuition fee payments, below is the procedure to be followed: On the student dashboard, click on "Fees". Select "Fees Payment" and click "Tuition" from the drop-down menu. Follow the payment process, generate a Remitta (RRR), and complete payment.

Does Bamidele Olumilua University do post-UTME?

Candidates who score 140+ in their UTME exams and satisfy other requirements can enrol in the university's diverse degree programs. At the time of writing, the Direct Entry/Post UTME Screening Form for academic session 2024/2025 is out.

Is BOUESTI still giving admission?

The university runs a full-year academic session consisting of two semesters. As of August 2024, the university is screening candidates who applied for or want to apply for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Is Bamidele Olumilua University a private university?

Students who score 140+ in their UTME exams can enroll in the university's diverse degree programs. Photo: @Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: Getty Images

Bamidele Olumilua University is a state-owned public university commissioned and operated by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

Your cut-off marks for 2024/2025 will determine if you qualify to apply for any course on the list of courses offered at Bamidele Olumilua University. The institution prides itself on its state-of-the-art facilities, competent staff, serene environment, and mission-guided academic excellence.

Legit.ng recently published the University of Benin cut-off mark for JAMB 2024/2025. The University of Benin (UNIBEN) is a Nigerian public research university in Benin City, Edo State.

According to the UNIBEN admission policy, a prospective student must meet three cut-off marks to be eligible for admission. Read on to know the 2024/2025 cut-off marks and whether you qualify to join the university.

Source: Legit.ng