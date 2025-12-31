Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Obi said he defected to the ADC ahead of the 2027 election with the aim to transform and rescue Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, Obi stated this during his defection ceremony in Enugu on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

“We are ending this year with the hope that in 2026, we will begin a rescue journey.

“We will resist rigging of the election by every lawful means in 2027.”

Other political leaders from the South-East geopolitical zone joined Obi to officially declare for the ADC during the event.

They disclosed that they decided to join the ADC and collaborate with other opposition leaders from across the country after months of consultations.

According to Channels Television, Obi and South-East leaders said they joined ADC to “rescue Nigeria from the poor governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

Obi said the move to the ADC marks the beginning of the journey to rescue the country from the ruling APC.

Speaking during the event, he said:

“Today is an important day; today is the last day of 2025, so we are ending this year with the hope that, in 2026, we will begin a journey of the rescue of our country for proper socio-economic development that will be unifying and inclusive.

“We have all watched those who benefited from our democracy, sometimes now, become accessories to destroying our democracy, either through coercion and gangsterism against the opposition. We cannot allow this to happen; we will resist it.”

